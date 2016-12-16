Featured
By Elizabeth Gillingham
Key Club goes to Magic Mountain
The Key Club took a trip without incident on Saturday, Dec. 3 to Magic Mountain. Our students represented Patrick Henry and our Key Club Division 21 (the turquoise hippos) well and almost won the spirit stick! We came in third place out of 12 divisions. According to those behind the scenes, Patrick Henry is the school that raised the most money on its own for Pediatric Trauma in the entire California-Nevada-Hawaii district. We earned $1,620 with the help of the nearby Elks Lodge and our sponsoring Grantville-Allied Gardens Kiwanis Club over the course of the year and happily gave it over on Saturday. Read More
By Audrey F. Baker
Celebrate your winter holiday with frequent visits to Mission Trails Regional Park. Introduce yourself to the musicians enriching nature’s trails – two migrants and two resident songsters. Read More
By Sue Hotz
Happy holidays
The San Carlos Friends of the Library (SCFOL) wish everyone a peaceful and healthy holiday season. The library will be open Dec. 27–31. At the SCFOL annual meeting, new SCFOL Life Member Linda Kerr was introduced as well as those named last month. All six have had their names added to the Community Room’s Honor Wall. Thank You! Read More
By Linda Armacost and Jeff Benesch
Author, activist and law professor Marjorie Cohn will headline the Jan. 4 meeting of the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club (LMFDC). Cohn will examine the inherent conflicts that arise when a president-elect doesn’t disassociate from his business interests while in office. Read More
By Jay Wilson
Arbor Day
The annual Arbor Day at Mission Trails was celebrated Saturday morning, Dec. 3, along the Oak Grove Loop Trail across the street from the Visitor Center. Read More
By Shain Haug
The holidays are here
The lights on the flyover bridge were lit up to make the season bright on Dec. 3.
On Dec. 8, JoLee Neinast of Foster Elementary School and Amani Richardson of Marvin Elementary School turned on the Christmas tree lights at the Zion and Waring Triangle. The girls were chosen by their teachers because they are such outstanding students. We thank them for their achievements and we are so proud that they joined us in this celebration. Read More
By Judy McCarty
The celebration continued as Navajo Republican Women gathered at the home of NCRWF member Ginny Wisely for our annual holiday celebration and installation of officers for the new year. Gifts were also presented to the Military Outreach Ministries for military children. Read More
MUSIC NOTES
Holiday concert at Copley-Price YMCA
Saturday, Dec. 17
Young musicians from the City Heights Music School (CHMS) will perform a free holiday concert at the Copley-Price YMCA (4300 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights) featuring Mariachi, Latin Ensemble, Guitar, Violin, Teen Drum/Ukulele and Voice. Read More
What about the boom?
Re: “Lake Murray fireworks” [Volume 22, Issue 11]
My comment concerning the article reviving the fireworks at Lake Murray has nothing to do with all the other stuff in the article. Lake Murray sits at the bottom of multiple hills like the bottom of a giant pot. Read More
By Scott Sherman
The city of San Diego recently announced the launch of a new online tool called “OpenCounter.” The new web portal can be found on the website business.sandiego.gov and changes what was once a daunting permitting process to a simplified process showing business owners where they can locate a business, and what permits they will need to open. Running a business is hard enough and this online tool makes it easier for small business owners to succeed. Read More
By Jay Wilson
Adobe Falls update
Adobe Falls continues to be a thorn in our side. If you saw the KUSI news story on Dec. 9, you saw Del Cerro resident and SDSU professor, Dr. Eric Frost’s comments on Adobe Falls at the San Diego City Council’s Environment Committee, where he emphasized the negative impact social media is having. Read More
By Dianne Jacob
Backcountry beauty: It was great to recently join horse riders, hikers and others who enjoy our great outdoors to formally dedicate a new 2.2-mile trail along San Vicente Road near Ramona. Read More
By Andy Cohen | Congressional Watch
The 2016 presidential election has now come and gone, and while many are still in shock and disbelief about the stunning upset in the main event, the local congressional races brought few surprises. Read More
By Kathryn Johnson
Looking back
This has been a wonderful year for the Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library. We have a new circulation desk, a new Teen Nook, and all of our materials have been tagged so we will be ready to go when our new self-check machine arrives! We have also had much success with the addition of baby/toddler story times on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. as well as our Saturday Science program which alternates with the Saturday Craft program. Read More
Tradition is great, but everyone loves new ways to spark up the holidays
By Gary Jones
There will always be a place for paperwhites, poinsettias and amaryllises during the holiday season. They are just so beautiful, accessible and festive. Read More
By Mickey Zeichick
Our next San Carlos Area Council (SCAC) meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. in our Branch Library at 7265 Jackson Drive. Our meetings are open to the public. Our guest speakers will be Toni Noel, a top literary author and one who knows a lot about our San Carlos area, and Dennis Brown from RSVP. Read More
By Joyell Nevins
“Small but mighty” is the unofficial motto for San Diego Habitat for Humanity (HFH). The staff and office, which is located in Grantville, may be small, but their volunteers and heart make big things happen.
“It’s a good karma circle,” Patty Kramer, who works in administration, said of the people and groups that pour into HFH and often receive assistance in return. Read More
By Audrey F. Baker
The Blue Dasher (Pachydiplax longipennis), a pond fairy of the still waters of Mission Trails Regional Park, has a wingspan of 48–50 mm. In California, males display a mostly pruinose sky-blue thorax and abdomen, and a distinctive white face with a black spot and jade-green eyes. Read More
By Sue Hotz
San Carlos Friends of the Library annual meeting
Local author Toni Noel was the keynote speaker at the annual San Carlos Friends of the Library general membership meeting. Noel took us down memory lane describing both the early landscape (remember the Walker Scott building?) and the movers-and-makers of San Carlos. Read More
By Jay Wilson
The 5-Peak Challenge enjoyed its first anniversary on Nov. 7. It continues to be a great success as nearly 4,000 people have successfully completed the challenge and registered their accomplishment with Mission Trails Regional Park (MTRP). It certainly has accomplished its initial goal of expanding the horizons of hikers to more than just climbing Cowles Mountain. Hikers continually tell us how much they enjoyed the 5-Peak Challenge and how they have now discovered so many new places to hike in the park. MTRP has 60 miles of trails to be explored and enjoyed. Read More
By SDCNN staff
On Nov. 9, around 50 friends and family gathered at the College Avenue Center for a surprise 100th birthday party for John Kernoski.
The lunchtime celebration had guests enjoying cake, signing a giant birthday card and singing “Happy Birthday,” as well as a fitting rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” Read More
By SDCNN Staff
San Diego Community News Network (SDCNN) won a total of seven awards at San Diego Press Club’s 43rd annual Excellence in Journalism Awards on Oct. 25 at the Joe & Vi Jacobs Center at Market Creek. Read More