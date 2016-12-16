However, what happens when you don’t have a charity in mind or you are new to donating financially? Often during this time of year, con artists take advantage of the generosity of San Diegans and take the hard-earned money for themselves, rather than for reputable and legitimate nonprofit organizations that serve the most vulnerable in our community. Read More

Giving to a charity each year is easy for most of us. We find ourselves drawn to a cause, a particular group, mission and, well, we just plain want to help those who may be less fortunate than ourselves. When you have a personal tie to an organization, giving your hard-earned dollars is simple.

The Gem Faire returns to the Scottish Rite Event Center (1895 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley) with a three-day event. Admission is $7 for the entire weekend (children under 12 are free) and there is free parking. Read More

An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held Dec. 2 to introduce the new Vista Hill Mission Gorge Building at 6070 Mission Gorge Road. The facility will house Vista Hill programs including one of the Stein Education Center’s (SEC) Adult Programs. Read More

News from Patrick Henry High School – Dec. 16 By Elizabeth Gillingham Key Club goes to Magic Mountain The Key Club took a trip without incident on Saturday, Dec. 3 to Magic Mountain. Our students represented Patrick Henry and our Key Club Division 21 (the turquoise hippos) well and almost won the spirit stick! We came in third place out of 12 divisions. According to those behind the scenes, Patrick Henry is the school that raised the most money on its own for Pediatric Trauma in the entire California-Nevada-Hawaii district. We earned $1,620 with the help of the nearby Elks Lodge and our sponsoring Grantville-Allied Gardens Kiwanis Club over the course of the year and happily gave it over on Saturday. Read More

Nature’s holiday chorus at Mission Trails Regional Park By Audrey F. Baker Celebrate your winter holiday with frequent visits to Mission Trails Regional Park. Introduce yourself to the musicians enriching nature’s trails – two migrants and two resident songsters. Read More

Activities and events at the San Carlos Branch Library – Dec. 16, 2016 By Sue Hotz Happy holidays The San Carlos Friends of the Library (SCFOL) wish everyone a peaceful and healthy holiday season. The library will be open Dec. 27–31. At the SCFOL annual meeting, new SCFOL Life Member Linda Kerr was introduced as well as those named last month. All six have had their names added to the Community Room’s Honor Wall. Thank You! Read More

Conflicts of interest, civil rights issues examined at next meeting By Linda Armacost and Jeff Benesch Author, activist and law professor Marjorie Cohn will headline the Jan. 4 meeting of the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club (LMFDC). Cohn will examine the inherent conflicts that arise when a president-elect doesn’t disassociate from his business interests while in office. Read More

News from the Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council – Dec. 16 By Shain Haug The holidays are here The lights on the flyover bridge were lit up to make the season bright on Dec. 3. On Dec. 8, JoLee Neinast of Foster Elementary School and Amani Richardson of Marvin Elementary School turned on the Christmas tree lights at the Zion and Waring Triangle. The girls were chosen by their teachers because they are such outstanding students. We thank them for their achievements and we are so proud that they joined us in this celebration. Read More

Navajo Republican Women celebrate holidays, install new officers By Judy McCarty The celebration continued as Navajo Republican Women gathered at the home of NCRWF member Ginny Wisely for our annual holiday celebration and installation of officers for the new year. Gifts were also presented to the Military Outreach Ministries for military children. Read More

Arts Calendar – Dec. 16, 2016 – Jan. 19, 2017 MUSIC NOTES Holiday concert at Copley-Price YMCA

Saturday, Dec. 17 Young musicians from the City Heights Music School (CHMS) will perform a free holiday concert at the Copley-Price YMCA (4300 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights) featuring Mariachi, Latin Ensemble, Guitar, Violin, Teen Drum/Ukulele and Voice. Read More

Letters to the Editor — Dec. 16, 2016 What about the boom? Re: “Lake Murray fireworks” [Volume 22, Issue 11] My comment concerning the article reviving the fireworks at Lake Murray has nothing to do with all the other stuff in the article. Lake Murray sits at the bottom of multiple hills like the bottom of a giant pot. Read More

New city of San Diego online tool helps small businesses By Scott Sherman The city of San Diego recently announced the launch of a new online tool called “OpenCounter.” The new web portal can be found on the website business.sandiego.gov and changes what was once a daunting permitting process to a simplified process showing business owners where they can locate a business, and what permits they will need to open. Running a business is hard enough and this online tool makes it easier for small business owners to succeed. Read More

News from the Del Cerro Action Council — Dec. 16, 2016 By Jay Wilson Adobe Falls update Adobe Falls continues to be a thorn in our side. If you saw the KUSI news story on Dec. 9, you saw Del Cerro resident and SDSU professor, Dr. Eric Frost’s comments on Adobe Falls at the San Diego City Council’s Environment Committee, where he emphasized the negative impact social media is having. Read More

Congressional Watch: San Diego reps go unchanged By Andy Cohen | Congressional Watch The 2016 presidential election has now come and gone, and while many are still in shock and disbelief about the stunning upset in the main event, the local congressional races brought few surprises. Read More

News from the Allied Gardens/Benjamin Branch Library — Dec. 16 By Kathryn Johnson Looking back This has been a wonderful year for the Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library. We have a new circulation desk, a new Teen Nook, and all of our materials have been tagged so we will be ready to go when our new self-check machine arrives! We have also had much success with the addition of baby/toddler story times on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. as well as our Saturday Science program which alternates with the Saturday Craft program. Read More

Holiday floral décor Tradition is great, but everyone loves new ways to spark up the holidays By Gary Jones There will always be a place for paperwhites, poinsettias and amaryllises during the holiday season. They are just so beautiful, accessible and festive. Read More

News from the San Carlos Area Council – Dec. 16, 2016 By Mickey Zeichick Our next San Carlos Area Council (SCAC) meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. in our Branch Library at 7265 Jackson Drive. Our meetings are open to the public. Our guest speakers will be Toni Noel, a top literary author and one who knows a lot about our San Carlos area, and Dennis Brown from RSVP. Read More

Home improvement shopping for humanity By Joyell Nevins “Small but mighty” is the unofficial motto for San Diego Habitat for Humanity (HFH). The staff and office, which is located in Grantville, may be small, but their volunteers and heart make big things happen. “It’s a good karma circle,” Patty Kramer, who works in administration, said of the people and groups that pour into HFH and often receive assistance in return. Read More

Nature foretells the coming holiday season By Audrey F. Baker The Blue Dasher (Pachydiplax longipennis), a pond fairy of the still waters of Mission Trails Regional Park, has a wingspan of 48–50 mm. In California, males display a mostly pruinose sky-blue thorax and abdomen, and a distinctive white face with a black spot and jade-green eyes. Read More

Activities and events at the San Carlos Branch Library – Nov. 18, 2016 By Sue Hotz San Carlos Friends of the Library annual meeting Local author Toni Noel was the keynote speaker at the annual San Carlos Friends of the Library general membership meeting. Noel took us down memory lane describing both the early landscape (remember the Walker Scott building?) and the movers-and-makers of San Carlos. Read More

News from the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation – Nov. 18 By Jay Wilson The 5-Peak Challenge enjoyed its first anniversary on Nov. 7. It continues to be a great success as nearly 4,000 people have successfully completed the challenge and registered their accomplishment with Mission Trails Regional Park (MTRP). It certainly has accomplished its initial goal of expanding the horizons of hikers to more than just climbing Cowles Mountain. Hikers continually tell us how much they enjoyed the 5-Peak Challenge and how they have now discovered so many new places to hike in the park. MTRP has 60 miles of trails to be explored and enjoyed. Read More

A minor league legend turns 100 By SDCNN staff On Nov. 9, around 50 friends and family gathered at the College Avenue Center for a surprise 100th birthday party for John Kernoski. The lunchtime celebration had guests enjoying cake, signing a giant birthday card and singing “Happy Birthday,” as well as a fitting rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” Read More