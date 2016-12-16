mail

Top Stories

The journey to PHAME and fortune

Jeff Clemetson | Editor… [more]

The journey to PHAME and fortune The journey to PHAME and fortune

Combating the need in the world

By Joyell Nevins… [more]

Combating the need in the world Combating the need in the world

Recreating ancient Kumeyaay history

By Doug Curlee | Editor at Large… [more]

Recreating ancient Kumeyaay history Recreating ancient Kumeyaay history

Grossmont College students invent approaches to help disabled

By Della Elliott … [more]

Grossmont College students invent approaches to help disabled Grossmont College students invent approaches to help disabled

Frustrations of a Grantville advocate

By Doug Curlee | Editor at Large… [more]

Frustrations of a Grantville advocate Frustrations of a Grantville advocate

Opinion & News

Guest Editorial: Select a charity, not a scam

Posted: December 16th, 2016 | Calendar, Opinion & News Briefs, Editorial | No Comments

By Paul Downey

Giving to a charity each year is easy for most of us. We find ourselves drawn to a cause, a particular group, mission and, well, we just plain want to help those who may be less fortunate than ourselves. When you have a personal tie to an organization, giving your hard-earned dollars is simple.

However, what happens when you don’t have a charity in mind or you are new to donating financially? Often during this time of year, con artists take advantage of the generosity of San Diegans and take the hard-earned money for themselves, rather than for reputable and legitimate nonprofit organizations that serve the most vulnerable in our community. Read More

Calendar — Dec. 16, 2016 – Jan. 19, 2017

Posted: December 16th, 2016 | Arts & Entertainment, Calendar, Calendar, Opinion & News Briefs | No Comments

Gem Faire
Friday, Dec. 16–Sunday, Dec. 18

The Gem Faire returns to the Scottish Rite Event Center (1895 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley) with a three-day event. Admission is $7 for the entire weekend (children under 12 are free) and there is free parking.  Read More

News Briefs — Dec. 16, 2016

Posted: December 16th, 2016 | Briefs, Calendar, Opinion & News Briefs, News | No Comments

Vista Hill holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held Dec. 2 to introduce the new Vista Hill Mission Gorge Building at 6070 Mission Gorge Road. The facility will house Vista Hill programs including one of the Stein Education Center’s (SEC) Adult Programs. Read More