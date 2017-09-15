Allied Gardens Grantville Community Council news – Sept. 15, 2017

By Shain Haug

The Allied Gardens Grantville Community Council will host a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Marceline Marques, director of the San Diego Unified School District Neighborhood Schools Enrollment Options, will speak about the program, what the schools in your area have to offer, and how to make an application for your school choice during the 2018-2019 school year.

This meeting will be of special interest to parents of children who are beginning their educational careers.

Zion Avenue Beautification Project

A huge thanks to all of the residents who attended the informational meeting at the Benjamin Library for the Zion Avenue Beautification Project! We’re pleased with the response we’ve gotten so far, and by the early commitment from many neighbors along Zion Avenue who have already signed up.

It’s not too late to participate. You, too, can have free street trees planted in the parkway of your home — the area between the sidewalk and the road. We have set up a special webpage sdrufc.com/zion, that includes additional details, photos, and specifications of available trees. Learn who to contact with questions, and how to submit the commitment form needed to take part in this important project.

The webpage will continue to update as we move toward our Arbor Day Festival —coming in late fall — when volunteers will plant the trees along Zion Avenue. We’re hoping that the planting will bring lots of beauty and character to Zion Avenue, and we need the community’s support to make this dream a reality. Picture a Zion Avenue lined with shade-giving trees, creating a new landmark for our community!

Friday concerts

The Allied Gardens First Fridays Concert Committee will be hosting the last concert of the summer on Oct. 6.

The band performing will be Todo Mundo, which translates to “All the World.” They are a San Diego-based, six-piece band, which plays world music blending pop, reggae, rock, gypsy, Caribbean, and Latin music. The entertainment runs 6–8 p.m.

Just as with previous concerts, it is intended to be enjoyed by the whole family, lawn chairs and picnics are encouraged. Concerts are held in the park adjacent to the Allied Gardens Recreation Center. The playground is lighted and is always a popular area for the children to play.

We truly hope that you have enjoyed the First Fridays concert series. It is the hope of the Concert Committee to provide the Allied Gardens neighborhood with a 2018 concert series. We will share updates on next year’s series as it approaches.

—Shain Haug is president of the Allied Gardens Grantville Community Council. Reach him at shainh_2000@yahoo.com.