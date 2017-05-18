Arts Calendar: April 21 – May 18, 2017

MUSIC NOTES

Paul Galbraith concert

Monday, April 24

Grossmont College World Arts and Culture Committee presents a concert featuring classical guitar innovator Paul Galbraith. Free and open to the public. 7 p.m. at Grossmont College’s recital hall, Building 26, Room 220. RSVP to Anthony.cutietta@gcccd.edu and contact della.elliott@gcccd.edu for details.

Cinco de Mayo 2017 Concierto in the Park

Friday, May 5

Celebrate the holiday with a family-friendly concert. Music performed by Jarabe Mexicano with SDSU Jazz Ensemble, SDSU Symphonic Band & Wind Ensemble, and City Heights Mariachi. Free event. 6–7 p.m. at Balboa Park Organ Pavilion, Pan American Road East. Pre-concert food trucks at 4 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2petbog.

Cuyamaca College’s 9th annual Coyote Music Festival

Saturday, May 6

Enjoy a family-friendly Coachella alternative featuring six live local bands, ranging from folk to alternative rock. The event will also have food trucks and vendors. Free parking. Lawn chairs allowed. Noon–4 p.m. on the Grand Lawn at Cuyamaca College, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway. Visit coyotemusicfest.com.

Free Concert Series

April 22-May 7

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation presents at least two free concerts each month. All concerts begin at 3 p.m. and are performed at the Visitor Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Donations for the musicians are appreciated.

Upcoming concerts are:

Saturday, April 22: Earth Day Musical* (*See more in STAGE CUES)

Sunday, April 30: Yale Strom, Klezmer music

May 7: Danny Green, jazz keyboard

GALLERY VIEWS

Cuyamaca College Student Fine Art & Graphic Design Exhibition

Thursday, April 27–Friday, May 19

Support college artists and stop by the Annual Spring Art Exhibition. Free admission. The exhibit is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Communication Arts B Building, East Wing, Third Floor at Cuyamaca College, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2pepWgg or call 619-660-4027 for details.

‘Natural Instinct’ Art Exhibit

Saturday, April 29–May 20

Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation will display photographer and mixed-media artist Chris Witnik’s exhibit “Natural Instinct.” Free admission. The exhibit is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at MTRP Visitor and Interpretive Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Contact Vicky DeLong at 619-286-1361.

Art Street

Saturday, April 22

This new event will feature 50 artist booths and an interactive art installation in the College Area Business District. Music, comedy, spoken word and dance numbers will also be performed in the Social Tap parking lot at 4800 Art St. 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Visit CollegeAreaBID.com for details and updates.

STAGE CUES

Grossmont College’s ‘Entrances & Exits 2017’

Thursday, April 20–Saturday, April 22

Grossmont College Dance Department presents their annual faculty choreographed and student-performed dance concert. Tickets $15 at the door. 7:30 p.m. at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre, 6611 University Ave. Call 619-644-7766 for details.

‘The Full Monty’ at SDSU

Friday, April 21–Sunday April 30

SDSU School of Theatre, Television and Film present the musical comedy “The Full Monty” directed by Stephen Brotebeck. Rated R for nudity. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in SDSU’s Don Powell Theatre. Tickets $15–17. Visit bit.ly/2peGUv2.

‘Dryad: Eco-folk Musical in One Magical Act’

Saturday, April 22

Join Jon and Sabine Sherman on Earth Day for the world premiere of their musical full of eco-folk, tree-friendly songs. Free admission. Bring a cushion for amphitheater seating. 3 p.m. at Mission Trails Regional Park Amphitheater. Call 619-668-3281 for details.