Arts Calendar: Aug. 18 – Sept. 14, 2017

MUSIC NOTES

Pop Vinyl concert

Sunday, Aug. 20

Dance band Pop Vinyl will perform at Civita’s fourth annual “Sundown Sunday” concert series. Free. 5–6:30 p.m. at the new Civita Park Amphitheater, located on Civita Boulevard at Russell Parkway, Mission Valley. Visit bit.ly/2w7CmdA.

311 concert

Sunday, Aug. 20

American rock band 311 will perform with New Politics. Tickets start at $23. 7:30 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2w7m0BD.

International Academy of Jazz San Diego auditions

Saturday, Aug. 26

International Academy of Jazz San Diego ­– an after-school jazz music program for kids – will host auditions for children ages 10­–18. 10 a.m.­–2 p.m. in the Music Building at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, La Mesa. Contact Ann Ravitch at 619-794-0189 or visit bit.ly/2w8ktLv.

Morgan Leigh Band concert

Friday, Sept. 1

Country music group Morgan Leigh Band will perform at this year’s Allied Gardens “First Fridays” summer concert series. Free food from Ideal Plumbing Heating Air Electrical and Rita’s of Del Cerro. 6–8 p.m. at Allied Gardens Community Park, 5155 Greenbrier Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ro4pmZ.

Goo Goo Dolls concert

Tuesday, Sept. 12

American rock band Goo Goo Dolls will perform with Phillip Phillips. Tickets start at $33. 7:30 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2w7y063.

Summer of Sycuan Concerts

Sycuan Casino hosts a concert series this summer. Must be 21-and-over to attend. Buy tickets online or at the Live & Up Close box office. 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon. Visit sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

Upcoming concerts:

Friday, Aug. 18: Freddie Jackson, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19: Chippendales, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3: Chubby Checker, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7: Lita Ford, 8 p.m.

GALLERY VIEWS

The San Diego Watercolor Society’s Art gallery

Through Saturday, Aug. 26

San Carlos resident and award-winning artist Wanda Honeycutt has her painting “Connection” featured at The San Diego Watercolor Society’s art gallery. The gallery is open Wednesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Arts District Liberty Station, 2825 Dewey Road, Building 202. Visit sdws.org.

‘Wonderspaces’

Through Sunday, Aug. 27

Wonderspaces provides a local, family-friendly alternative to Burning Man. The eclectic pop-up installation of artworks encourages audience interaction. Tickets $16–24 online. Civita Park, 760 Civita Blvd., Mission Valley. Visit wonderspaces.com.

‘Sister Parks’ Art Exhibit

Through Thursday, Aug. 31

Mission Valley Library presents “Sister Parks,” a photography exhibit that explores the connection between California’s Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and the Ikh Nartiin Chuluu Reserve in Mongolia. Exhibit is open the same hours as the library. 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2rJd3cB or contact Phillip Roullard at proullardf16@gmail.com.

ON FILM

Outdoor Family Movie Night

Saturday, Aug. 19

Mission Trails Church invites you to an outdoor family movie night. The third film screening of the summer series will be “Kubo and the Two Strings.” Popcorn and water provided. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Film starts at sunset, around 8 p.m., at 4880 Zion Ave., Allied Gardens. Visit bit.ly/2ro8Qyg.

Page to Screen Club

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Love books and movies? Join Fletcher Hills Library for the Page to Screen Club. After reading the selected book, attend the library movie screening and participate in a group discussion. August’s selections: “Do Androids Dream Electric Sheep?” by Philip K. Dick, paired with the movie “Blade Runner.” 6:30-7:45 p.m. at 576 Garfield Ave. Visit bit.ly/2x8cieT.

Movies at College Avenue Center

Monday, Aug. 21 and Monday, Sept. 11

The College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, Del Cerro, hosts occasional movie screenings. Free for supporting members; $2 for all others. Visit bit.ly/2pPTBZx.

Upcoming films:

Monday, Aug. 21: A film with Ralph De Lauro at 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 11: “A United Kingdon” at 1 p.m.