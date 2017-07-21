Arts Calendar: July 21 – Aug. 17, 2017

MUSIC NOTES

Third Eye Blind concert

Friday, July 21

American rock band Third Eye Blind will perform with Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff. Tickets start at $35. 7 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2to134x.

Bush concert

Thursday, July 27

British rock band Bush will perform with She Wants Revenge, and Leopold and his Fiction. Tickets start at $25. 7:30 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2tnIehL.

Elektric Voodoo concert

Sunday, July 23

Elektric Voodoo will kick off Civita’s fourth annual “Sundown Sunday” concert series. Free. 5-6:30 p.m. at the new Civita Park Amphitheater, located on Civita Boulevard at Russell Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2tntyPv.

Classic Buzz concert

Friday, Aug. 4

Classic rock cover band Classic Buzz will perform at this year’s Allied Gardens “First Fridays” summer concert series. Free food from Ideal Plumbing Heating Air Electrical and Rita’s of Del Cerro. 6-8 p.m. at Allied Gardens Community Park, 5155 Greenbrier Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ro4pmZ.

Free Concert Series

Sunday, July 30; Sunday, Aug. 6; Sunday, Aug. 13

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation presents at least two free concerts each month. All concerts begin at 3 p.m. and are performed at the Visitor Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Donations for the musicians are appreciated. Visit bit.ly/2rMRkAE.

Upcoming concerts:

Sunday, July 30: Pomerado Brass Quintet

Sunday Aug. 6: San Diego Clarinet Quintet

Sunday, Aug. 13: San Diego Native American Flute Circle

Summer of Sycuan Concerts

Sycuan Casino hosts a concert series this summer. Must be 21-and-over to attend. Buy tickets online or at the Live & Up Close box office. 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon. Visit sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

Upcoming concerts:

Wednesday, July 26: Little River Band, 8 p.m.,

Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28: Psychedelic Furs, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 4: KC and The Sunshine Band, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12: Sparx and Lorenzo Antonio, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18: Freddie Jackson, 8 p.m.

GALLERY VIEWS

‘Wonderspaces’

Friday, July 21-Sunday, July 30

Wonderspaces provides a local, family-friendly alternative to Burning Man. The eclectic pop-up installation of artworks encourages audience interaction. Tickets $16-24 online. Civita Park, 760 Civita Blvd. Visit wonderspaces.com.

‘Sister Parks’ Art Exhibit

Friday, July 21-Thursday, Aug. 31

Mission Valley Library presents ‘Sister Parks,’ a photography exhibit that explores the connection between California’s Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and the Ikh Nartiin Chuluu Reserve in Mongolia. Exhibit is open the same hours as the library. 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2rJd3cB or contact Phillip Roullard at proullardf16@gmail.com.

STAGE CUES

Grossmont College’s ‘Treasure Island’

Thursday, July 27-Saturday, Aug. 5

Grossmont College’s fourth annual Summer Theatre Arts Conservatory presents a musical adaptation of “Treasure Island.” Tickets $10-15 at bit.ly/2tnEUD6 or 619-644-7234. Performance dates and times vary. Grossmont College’s Stagehouse Theatre in Building 21, 8800 Grossmont College Drive. Visit grossmont.edu/theatrearts.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Saturday, Aug. 12

Get laughing with Steve Martin and Martin Short! The comedy duo will visit San Diego on their “An Evening You Will Never Forget for the Rest of Your Life” tour. Tickets start at $55. 7:30 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2tnEZGW.

ON FILM

Outdoor Family Movie Night

Saturday, July 22

Mission Trails Church invites you to an outdoor family movie night. The second film screening of the summer series will be “Sing.” Popcorn and water provided. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Film starts at sunset, around 8 p.m., at 4880 Zion Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ro8Qyg.

Page to Screen Club

Wednesday, July 26

Love books and movies? Join Fletcher Hills Library for the Page to Screen Club. After reading the selected book, attend the library movie screening and participate in a group discussion. June’s selection: “One Day” by David Nicholls. 6:30-7:45 p.m. at 576 Garfield Ave. Visit bit.ly/2u5HYRu.