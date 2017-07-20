Arts Calendar: June 16 – July 20, 2017

MUSIC NOTES

CalPhonics Concert

Sunday, June 25

Energetic, live cover band CalPhonics will kick off Civita’s fourth annual “Sundown Sunday” concert series. Free. 5:30-7 p.m. at the new Civita Park Amphitheater, located on Civita Boulevard at Russell Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2qYXjoD.

Live Music at College Avenue Center

The College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, occasionally presents live musical performances. All concerts start at 12:30 p.m.

Upcoming concerts:

Friday, June 23: Karaoke with DJ Laura Jane

Friday, June 30: Rock ‘n’ roll with The Sophisticats

Free Concert Series

Sunday, July 2 and Sunday, July 9

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation presents at least two free concerts each month. All concerts begin at 3 p.m. and are performed at the Visitor Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Donations for the musicians are appreciated. Visit bit.ly/2rMRkAE.

Upcoming concerts:

Sunday, July 2: Peter Sprague on guitar

Sunday, July 9: San Diego Native American Flute Circle

Pop Vinyl Concert

Friday, July 7

Dance band Pop Vinyl will perform at this year’s Allied Gardens “First Fridays” summer concert series. Free food from Ideal Plumbing Heating Air Electrical and Rita’s of Del Cerro. 6-8 p.m. at Allied Gardens Community Park, 5155 Greenbrier Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ro4pmZ.

Summer of Sycuan Concerts

Sycuan Casino hosts a concert series this summer. Must be 21-and-over to attend. Buy tickets online or at the Live & Up Close box office. 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon. Visit sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

Upcoming concerts:

Tuesday, June 20: Glen Miller Orchestra, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 25: The Broadway Tenors, 7 p.m.

Monday June 26-Wednesday, June 28: Bell Biv Devoe, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8: Superstars on Stage, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Friday, July 14: Craig Morgan, 8 p.m.

GALLERY VIEWS

Herrick Library’s Spring 2017 Art Exhibit

Friday, June 16-Friday, June 30

The Dr. William C. Herrick Community Health Care Library hosts their first photography exhibit. The collection features art from Sharp Grossmont Hospital scientists. 9001 Wakarusa St., La Mesa. Visit bit.ly/2rojiWn.

MTRP Art Reception: Amateur Photo Contest Awards

Sunday, June 25

Join Mission Trails Regional Park for an art reception and awards ceremony to celebrate the winners of the 25th Annual Amateur Photo Contest. 1 p.m at the Visitor Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. All photos from the contest will be on display until July 14. Visit bit.ly/2rocbNJ.

STAGE CUES

Star Repertory’s ‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’

Friday, June 16-Sunday, June 18

Star Repertory Theatre presents their adaptation of the Disney classic to entertain both children and adults. Tickets $29 online. Times vary. All productions held at Lyceum Theatre at Horton Plaza, Downtown. Visit bit.ly/2pHG8Yh.

San Diego Follies 10th Anniversary Celebration

Thursday, June 22-Sunday, June 25

Christian Community Theatre presents the San Diego Follies’ summer music and dance performance. Tickets $25-40 online. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows on Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. show only on Sunday. Lincoln Performing Arts Center, 4777 Imperial Ave. Visit bit.ly/2q8ICiE.

ON FILM

Outdoor Family Movie Night

Saturday, June 17

Mission Trails Church invites you to an outdoor family movie night. The monthly series will kick off with a screening of “Moana.” Popcorn and water provided. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Film starts at sunset, around 8 p.m., at 4880 Zion Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ro8Qyg.

Page to Screen Club

Wednesday, June 28

Love books and movies? Join Fletcher Hills Library for the Page to Screen Club. After reading the selected book, attend the library movie screening and participate in a group discussion. June’s selection: “A Man Called Olive” by Fredrick Backman. 6:30-7:45 p.m. at 576 Garfield Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ro27UI.