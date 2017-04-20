Arts Calendar: March 17 – April 20, 2017

MUSIC NOTES

Live Music at College Avenue Center

Friday, March 24

The College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, occasionally presents live musical performances. Here is the upcoming lineup:

Friday, March 24, 12:30 p.m., Karen Giorgio, Broadway and popular songs.

Friday, March 31, 12:30 p.m., Peter Seltser, music and vocals.

Visit bit.ly/2jl1Ef7.

Waipuna

Friday, March 24

Celebrate mele (song) and hula (dance) with Waipuna, a five-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning group, with guests Patrick Landeza and the Jean Kalani Dancers.

These Hawaiian performers will show their skills from 6 to 10 p.m. at the San Diego Performing Arts Center, 4579 Mission Gorge Place. Cost is $35 online at bit.ly/2lUHFrY or $40 at the door.

Free Concert Series

Saturday, March 18

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation presents at least two free concerts each month. All concerts begin at 3 p.m. and are performed at the Visitor Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Donations for the musicians are appreciated.

Upcoming concerts are:

Saturday, March 18, Maple Mountain High School Orchestra from Spanish Fork Utah, outdoor amphitheater.

Sunday, March 19, Martin Shaw, electric violin, Celtic program.

Sunday, April 2, San Diego Harp Society.

Visit bit.ly/2kkX441.

GALLERY VIEWS

Circle of Arts Show & Sale

Saturday, March 18-Sunday, March 19

This free outdoor art show is staged at Christmas Circle, 615 Anza Park Trail, in the heart of the village of Borrego Springs. Approximately 60 artists will exhibit their quality work, representing a variety of media including oils, watercolors, photography, sculpture, pottery/ceramics, jewelry and fabric art.

Hours are Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit circle-of-art.org.

‘Things We Carry’

Tuesday, March 21

The Hyde Art Gallery will host an opening reception for artist Joseph Castle and his exhibit “Things We Carry” on Tuesday, March 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grossmont College, Building 25, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon. There will be live music and refreshments. Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Castle’s “Things We Carry” exhibit, on display until April 25, consists of 15 monumental bronze wall reliefs. Parking passes will be complimentary the evening of the opening reception. To obtain a pass, enter code 6524 into any machine. For additional information, contact gallery director Alex DeCosta at 619-644-7299 or alex.decosta@gcccd.edu. Visit bit.ly/2lUNoxS.

‘San Diego Borrego’

Saturday, April 1-Friday, April 28

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation (MTRP) presents an exhibition featuring award-winning photographer Luciano Demasi.

This exhibit will be on display April 1-28 in the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. The public is invited to a reception in honor of the artist on Saturday, April 8, 1 to 4 p.m.

Art Show at College Avenue Center

Thursday, April 20

The College Avenue Center will hold an Art Show accompanied by live entertainment featuring flute and guitar at 12:30 p.m., 6299 Capri Drive. Visit bit.ly/2jl1Ef7.

‘Women in Creative Photography’

Through Friday, March 31

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation (MTRP) presents “Women in Creative Photography,” an exhibition featuring eight award-winning photographers: Abbey Chamberlain, Luci Dumas, Patricia Grabski, Mary Beth Klauer, Laura Makenna, Eileen Mandell, Priscilla Monger and Nicole Toesca.

The photographers exhibiting this month are all members of Women in Creative Photography. The display is in the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Visit bit.ly/2lUy58A.

Calling all nature photographers!

Through Wednesday, May 31

Adults and children are invited to enter the Mission Trails Regional Park’s 25th Annual Amateur Photo Contest. Visit the park and take that special picture to enter into the contest. Entries accepted through May 31.

The reception and award presentations will be at the Visitor Center on June 25. The photos will be displayed June 17 until July 14. Visit mtrp.org/news.

STAGE CUES

‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’

Friday, March 17-Sunday, March 19

Patrick Henry High School drama students present their spring play, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” at the Patrick Henry High Arts, Media, & Entertainment Performing Arts Center.

Runs March 17 at 7 p.m.; March 18 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and March 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and $15. Visit bit.ly/2mCQa8l.

‘Abundance’

Friday, March 17-Sunday, April 2

Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company presents Beth Henley’s “Abundance” at 6663 El Cajon Blvd., #N, home of Moxie Theatre. This dark comedy follows the lives of two mail-order brides in the 1860s who travel West to Wyoming Territory to marry men they’ve never met before.

Runs Thursdays–Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m. Visit backyardrenaissance.com.

University Dance Company performance

Friday, March 17-Sunday, March 19

SDSU’s University Dance Company performs faculty works directed by Joseph Alter, Jess Humphrey and guest artists from Tijuana’s Lux Boreal Dance Company. Three distinct dances explore concepts and principles from physics, body memory and a few versions of the song (and the story behind) “Hey Jude” by The Beatles.

Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2lUBofV.

PHHS Variety Show

Thursday, March 23

The Patrick Henry High School Variety Show will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Patrick Henry High Arts, Media & Entertainment Performing Arts Center. Visit bit.ly/2lUjz0D.

PHHS Dance Team Show

Friday, April 14

The Patrick Henry High School Dance Team Show will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Patrick Henry High Arts, Media & Entertainment Performing Arts Center. Visit bit.ly/2lUjz0D.

ON FILM

Classic Film Class

Friday, March 17

Classic Film Class with Ralph DeLauro features “Notorious,” Alfred Hitchcock’s audacious exploration of sexual power and insecurity from 1946. A beautiful woman with a tainted past (Ingrid Bergman) is enlisted by an American agent (Cary Grant) for a mysterious mission in South America.

Starts at 1 p.m. in the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free for supporting members; $2 for all others.

Movies at College Avenue Center

Mondays and Tuesdays.

The College Avenue Center (6299 Capri Drive, Del Cerro) will host movie screenings in the coming weeks. The showings start at 1 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. Free for supporting members; $2 for all others. The lineup includes:

“Queen of Katwe,” Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21

“Magnificent Seven,” Monday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 28

“The Swimmer,” Monday, April 3

“Lion,” Tuesday, April 4