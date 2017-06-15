Arts Calendar: May 19–June 15, 2017

MUSIC NOTES

Grossmont College Concerts

Sunday, May 21-Friday, May 26

Grossmont College presents four student performances in May. Most events will be held at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive.

Sunday, May 21: “Jazz Night” of student jazz improvisation at 6 p.m. Building 26, Room 220. Tickets $5-10. Visit bit.ly/2pHUpUX.

Monday, May 22: Jazz and Afro-Cuban Ensembles’ performance from 7:30-9 p.m. Building 26, Room 220. Tickets $5-10. Visit bit.ly/2pHsq7T.

Wednesday, May 24: Grossmont Guitar Ensemble performance. Time TBD. Building 26, Room 221. Free admission. Visit bit.ly/2pHOOO9.

Friday, May 26: Symphony Orchestra’s “Americana” performance from 8:30-10 p.m. This event off-campus at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 8086 Broadway. Tickets $5-10. Visit bit.ly/2pHObnI.

PHAME events at Patrick Henry High School

Patrick Henry High School presents two student performances in May.

Wednesday, May 24: Choir Spring Concert from 6-8 p.m. Contact Kristin Love at klove@sandi.net for tickets.

Wednesday, May 31: Choir and Instrumental Concert from 6-8 p.m. Contact Matt Kalal for tickets at mkalal@sandi.net.

Live Music at College Avenue Center

The College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, occasionally presents live musical performances. All concerts start at 12:30 p.m.

Upcoming concerts:

Friday, May 19: High Society Jazz Band – Dixieland and Gypsy Jazz

Friday, May 26: Lou Fanucchi on accordion

Friday, June 2: Tony De Torre singing

Friday, June 9: Sing-along with Andrew Ladmer

San Diego Native American Flute Circle

Sunday, June 11

San Diego Native American Flute Circle performs a free concert the second Sunday of each month at The Mission Trails Regional Park. 3 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Visit bit.ly/2pI4jpk.

GALLERY VIEWS

Cuyamaca College Student Fine Art & Graphic Design Exhibition

Friday, May 19-Wednesday, May 31

Support college artists and stop by the Annual Spring Art Exhibition. Free admission. The exhibit is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Communication Arts B Building, East Wing, Third Floor at Cuyamaca College, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2pepWgg or call 619-660-4027 for details.

‘Where We Wander’ Art Exhibit

Sunday, May 21-Friday, June 16

Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation will display the work of four award-winning artists: Kendra Francis, Ellen Parry, Julianne Ricksecker and Pamela York. Free admission. A reception will be held on Sunday, June 4, 1-4 p.m. The exhibit is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at MTRP Visitor and Interpretive Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Contact Vicky DeLong at 619-286-1361.

Current Photo Exhibits at MOPA

Wednesday, June 14

Gain an insider’s view while learning about the current photo exhibits on display at the Museum of Photographic Arts. 12:45 p.m. at College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Visit bit.ly/2jl1Ef7.

STAGE CUES

Star Repertory’s ‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’

Saturday, June 10-Sunday, June 18

Star Repertory Theatre presents their adaptation of the Disney classic to entertain both children and adults. Tickets $29 online. Times vary. All productions held at Lyceum Theatre at Horton Plaza, Downtown. Visit bit.ly/2pHG8Yh.

ON FILM

Movies at College Avenue Center

Mondays and Tuesdays in May and June

The College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, Del Cerro, hosts occasional movie screenings. Free for supporting members; $2 for all others.

Tuesday, May 23: “La La Land” at 12:30 p.m.

Monday, June 5: “The Salt of the Earth” with commentary by Ralph DeLauro at 1 p.m.

MIXED MEDIUMS

Art of Resilience at Grossmont College

Tuesday, May 23

“The Art of Resilience: Overcoming the Dream” features art, spoken word, dance, music and food. Free and family-friendly. The fundraiser will offer an art auction to raise scholarship money for undocumented students. 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Grossmont College, Griffin Gate, Building 60. Visit bit.ly/2pI5tBd.