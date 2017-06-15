mail

Arts Calendar: May 19–June 15, 2017

MUSIC NOTES

Grossmont College Concerts
Sunday, May 21-Friday, May 26

Grossmont College presents four student performances in May. Most events will be held at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive.

Sunday, May 21: “Jazz Night” of student jazz improvisation at 6 p.m. Building 26, Room 220. Tickets $5-10. Visit bit.ly/2pHUpUX.

Monday, May 22: Jazz and Afro-Cuban Ensembles’ performance from 7:30-9 p.m. Building 26, Room 220. Tickets $5-10. Visit bit.ly/2pHsq7T.

Wednesday, May 24: Grossmont Guitar Ensemble performance. Time TBD. Building 26, Room 221. Free admission. Visit bit.ly/2pHOOO9.

Friday, May 26: Symphony Orchestra’s “Americana” performance from 8:30-10 p.m. This event off-campus at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 8086 Broadway. Tickets $5-10. Visit bit.ly/2pHObnI.

PHAME events at Patrick Henry High School

Patrick Henry High School presents two student performances in May.

Wednesday, May 24: Choir Spring Concert from 6-8 p.m. Contact Kristin Love at klove@sandi.net for tickets.

Wednesday, May 31: Choir and Instrumental Concert from 6-8 p.m. Contact Matt Kalal for tickets at mkalal@sandi.net.

Live Music at College Avenue Center

The College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, occasionally presents live musical performances. All concerts start at 12:30 p.m.

Upcoming concerts:

Friday, May 19: High Society Jazz Band – Dixieland and Gypsy Jazz

Friday, May 26: Lou Fanucchi on accordion

Friday, June 2: Tony De Torre singing

Friday, June 9: Sing-along with Andrew Ladmer

San Diego Native American Flute Circle
Sunday, June 11

San Diego Native American Flute Circle performs a free concert the second Sunday of each month at The Mission Trails Regional Park. 3 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Visit bit.ly/2pI4jpk.

GALLERY VIEWS 

Cuyamaca College Student Fine Art & Graphic Design Exhibition
Friday, May 19-Wednesday, May 31

Support college artists and stop by the Annual Spring Art Exhibition. Free admission. The exhibit is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Communication Arts B Building, East Wing, Third Floor at Cuyamaca College, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2pepWgg or call 619-660-4027 for details.

‘Where We Wander’ Art Exhibit
Sunday, May 21-Friday, June 16

Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation will display the work of four award-winning artists: Kendra Francis, Ellen Parry, Julianne Ricksecker and Pamela York. Free admission. A reception will be held on Sunday, June 4, 1-4 p.m. The exhibit is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at MTRP Visitor and Interpretive Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Contact Vicky DeLong at 619-286-1361.

“Near San Javier” by Ellen Parry

Current Photo Exhibits at MOPA
Wednesday, June 14

Gain an insider’s view while learning about the current photo exhibits on display at the Museum of Photographic Arts. 12:45 p.m. at College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Visit bit.ly/2jl1Ef7.

STAGE CUES

Star Repertory’s ‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’
Saturday, June 10-Sunday, June 18

Star Repertory Theatre presents their adaptation of the Disney classic to entertain both children and adults. Tickets $29 online. Times vary. All productions held at Lyceum Theatre at Horton Plaza, Downtown. Visit bit.ly/2pHG8Yh.

ON FILM

Movies at College Avenue Center
Mondays and Tuesdays in May and June

The College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, Del Cerro, hosts occasional movie screenings. Free for supporting members; $2 for all others.

Tuesday, May 23: “La La Land” at 12:30 p.m.

Monday, June 5: “The Salt of the Earth” with commentary by Ralph DeLauro at 1 p.m.

MIXED MEDIUMS 

Art of Resilience at Grossmont College
Tuesday, May 23

“The Art of Resilience: Overcoming the Dream” features art, spoken word, dance, music and food. Free and family-friendly. The fundraiser will offer an art auction to raise scholarship money for undocumented students. 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Grossmont College, Griffin Gate, Building 60. Visit bit.ly/2pI5tBd.

