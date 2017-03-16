Calendar: Feb. 17 – March 16, 2017

FEATURED EVENTS

Scout Troop 959 Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, Feb. 18

Boy Scout Troop 959 will hold its 24th annual Pancake Breakfast from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the San Carlos United Methodist Church, 6554 Cowles Mountain Blvd. Enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and a mixed fruit bowl.

The troop will also host the San Diego Bloodmobile so guests can donate blood if they wish. The event will feature a silent auction of gift items. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $6 from the scouts or at the door for $7. All proceeds support the Adventure program and Summer Camp activities.

Meet Marlin Briscoe

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Marlin Briscoe, the first starting African-American NFL quarterback, will speak at Grossmont College from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in Room 220, Building 26, 8800 Grossmont College Drive. Briscoe played for the Denver Broncos and became the runner-up for Rookie of the Year in 1969.

The event, part of the college’s Black History Month series, will be hosted by former Chargers defensive back Jim Tolbert as Briscoe discusses his greatest lesson in life: persistence. Visit bit.ly/2kl364B.

‘The End of the Trail’

Thursday, Feb. 23

Backpacker Dana Law will share pictures and stories from a journey of a lifetime in a presentation titled “The End of the Trail: Completing the Pacific Crest Trail,” starting at 12:45 p.m. in College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Visit bit.ly/2jl1Ef7.

Food Bank’s Senior Food Program

Monday, Feb. 27

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank’s Senior Food Program will be at College Avenue Center to distribute 30-pound food boxes from 1 to 3 p.m. This is a USDA program to improve the health of income eligible seniors 60 years of age and older by supplementing their diets.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 60 years old, a resident of San Diego County, and meet the federal income guidelines. Eligible applicants must apply in person with proof of identification; proof of income (Social Security Retirement, disability, employment pension, veterans benefits pay, SSI or bank statement); and proof of address. Visit bit.ly/2jl1Ef7.

Get a Restful, Refreshing Sleep

Monday, March 6

Learn from Dr. Victoria Sharma, medical director at Sharp Grossmont Hospital Sleep Disorder Center, about ways to get a good night’s sleep, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Grossmont Healthcare District Conference Center, 9001 Wakarusa St., La Mesa.

Reservation required. Call 1-800-827-4277 or register online at www.sharp.com.

Wills and Trusts

Monday, March 13

An estate planning expert will explain why everyone should have a will and some need a trust. This free session will provide valuable information on inheritance taxes and legal issues.

A free consultation is available. Presented by Norm Timmins, J.D., gift and estate planning director of the Grossmont Hospital Foundation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Grossmont Healthcare District Conference Center, 9001 Wakarusa St., La Mesa.

Registration required. Call 1-800-827-4277 or register online at www.sharp.com.

Free Blood Pressure Screening

Tuesday, March 14 and Friday, March 17

Three free blood pressure screenings will be offered by the Senior Resources Center of Sharp Grossmont Hospital. No appointment necessary. Open to the public.

March 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at William C. Herrick Community Health Care Library, 9001 Wakarusa St.

March 14, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at College Avenue Senior Center, 6299 Capri Drive.

March 17, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at La Mesa Adult Enrichment Center, 8450 La Mesa Blvd.

For information, call 619-740-4214.