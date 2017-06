Events at Mission Trails Park

Have fun at Mission Trails – all activities are FREE!

June 17 – Guided Bird Walk, 8 a.m. (KLC); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC); Guided Twilight Walk, 7:15 p.m. (KLC); Star Party, 7:30 to 10 p.m. (KLC)

June 18 – Trail Improvement Crew, 8 a.m. (KLC); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

June 20 – Lake Murray Walk & Talk, 9 a.m. (LM 7001 Murray Park Drive)

June 21 – Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

June 23 – Stars at Mission Trails at West Sycamore, 8 p.m. (WS)

June 24 – Guided Nature Walk, 8:30 a.m. (KLC); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC); Birding Basics Class, 1 p.m. (VC)

June 25 – Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC); Amateur Photo Contest Reception & Awards, 2 p.m. (VC); Family Discovery Walk, 3 p.m. (VC)

June 28 – Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

July 1 – Wildlife Tracking Walk, 8:30 a.m. (VC); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

July 2 – Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC); Concert: Guitarist Peter Sprague, 3 p.m. (VC)

July 5 – Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

July 8 – Guided Nature Walk, 8:30 a.m. (KLC); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC); Discovery Table: Lichens, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (VC); Star Party, 7:30 p.m. (KLC)

July 9 – Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC); San Diego Native American Flute Circle 3 p.m. (VC)

July 12 – Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

July 14 – Stars at Mission Trails 8 p.m. (KLC)

July 15 – Guided Bird Walk, 8 a.m. (LM Kiowa Entrance); Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC); Guided Summer Twilight Walk, 7:15 p.m. (KLC)

July 16 – Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

July 18 – Lake Murray Walk & Talk, 9 a.m. (LM Boat Dock)

July 19 – Guided Nature Walk, 9:30 a.m. (VC)

VC = Visitor Center; KLC = Kumeyaay Lake Campground; EFSA = East

Fortuna Staging Area; OMD = Old Mission Dam; WF = West Fortuna 92124;

WS =West Sycamore – east end of Stonebridge Parkway 92131;

LM = Lake Murray