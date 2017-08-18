Grocery Outlet opens to good reviews

By Doug Curlee | Editor at Large

The Aug. 3 ribbon-cutting ceremony that opened the Grocery Outlet store at Waring Road and Zion Avenue cured the community ailment that had lasted for nearly three years — the lack of a handy grocer in the Allied Gardens area.

The grand opening day saw a throng of people coming in to look the new store over, compare products and prices, and generally get the feel of the operation. There was also a ribbon-cutting ceremony and owner-operators Chris and Gay Holbrook presented the San Diego Food Bank with a $1,000 check.

The Holbrooks are off to a running start at the location.

Like any new operation, it’ll take a little time to establish itself. They expect that, and say they’re in for the long haul.

From the reaction of customers, it appears the store has a pretty bright future.

April Montes:

“We used to shop here at Albertsons. We started going to Vons down on Mission Gorge, but we hated it. I’m really happy this is here. The prices are great.”

Shannon Aviles:

“It’s really nice, really clean. We used to go to Vons on Mission Gorge, but it’s so hard to get in and out of. This is close, and that’s good. It’s in walking distance for me.”

Maria Caccamise:

“We would go to Windmill Farms and Vons, but this is closer. This store has a lot of what I buy all the time with good prices.”

Jim Snodgrass:

“I like having it here in Allied Gardens. It’s in walking distance like Albertons was … that’s important for a lot of the older folks like me.”

Joyce:

“I’ve lived here for over 50 years, and I shopped here clear back when it was Food Basket, and that’s a long time ago. I’m really glad to have it here and close.”

Melanie Helmich:

“After Albertsons closed, we tried other places like Smart and Final. This store is long-awaited here … there were a few things I usually buy that I couldn’t find, but the really bargain prices more than made up for that.”

—Doug Curlee is Editor at Large. Reach him at doug@sdcnn.com.