Grossmont brings ‘Inside the Actor’s Process’ to area high schools

By Anne Krueger

Grossmont College’s Theatre Arts Department will take its 11th annual “Inside the Actor’s Process” production to 15 high schools throughout San Diego County starting Jan. 30 as part of an ongoing effort at exposing teen audiences to the finer points of stage performance.

Directed by Jerry Hager, this year’s production is titled “Inside the Actor’s Process: Ensemble,” and it is aimed at illustrating how storylines are developed in an ensemble cast – in which the principal performers are assigned roughly equal amounts of importance.

“’Inside the Actors Process’ is a unique theater adventure that is based in the heart and soul of the actors who present live theater,” Hager said. “Actors share their journeys and discoveries through not only through performance, but also in a forum with their audiences, which allows the high school student to ask questions or make comments. This type of back-and-forth conversation is an important part of the process of understanding how a character is built.”

Ten Grossmont College Theatre Arts students auditioned for the touring production, which runs through March 22. High schools can schedule a free performance by calling 619-644-7234. Performances are available on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Although “Inside the Actor’s Process: Ensemble” will tour local high schools, Stagehouse Theatre performances at Grossmont College on Feb. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. are open to the public. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the box office; online at grossmont.edu/theatrebrochure, or by calling 619-644-7234.

Hager is a Professor of Theatre Arts at Grossmont College, where he has worked for the past quarter century. He also has collaborated with several San Diego arts organizations, including the San Diego Symphony and Classics For Kids. Hager has been with Young Audiences of San Diego for the last 30 years serving as both a Master Teaching and Performing Artist as well as assisting with myriad special projects for Young Audiences.

“’Inside the Actor’s Process’ is one of several community outreach programs developed by the Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department that has for the past decade brought free theater and insight to the world of acting to thousands of high school students,” he said. “’Inside the Actor’s Process: Ensemble’ will show the audience the rewards and challenges of ensemble theater from inside out.”

—Anne Krueger is communications and public information director for Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District.