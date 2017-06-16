Mara Elliott to be honored at Party in the Park

By Yahairah Aristy and Jeff Benesch | La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club

On Wednesday, July 5 from 6 to 9 p.m., the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club (LMFDC) will celebrate the Fourth of July by holding our now annual Party in the Park at the beautiful Mission Trails Park Visitors Center.

Party in the Park will feature food, talk and camaraderie on the beautiful patio overlooking Mission Trails Regional Park and the San Diego River canyon. It’s particularly convenient for our many members living in San Carlos, Del Cerro, Allied Gardens, La Mesa, Santee, Mt. Helix, Casa de Oro, and the College Area. The dinner costs $5 for members and $15 for non-members. We’ll be signing up new members at the door.

San Diego County Democratic Party chair Jessica Hayes will be a featured taster and judge of our pie-baking contest. All attendees are invited to enter their best attempt at a delectable dessert to share with our many epicurean enthusiasts. Prizes to the best three entries.

LMFDC will honor San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott, who has hit the ground running since pulling off her big win in the 2016 city-wide election, for her bold and newsworthy initiatives such as her legal opinions on short-term vacation rentals (illegal), the SoccerCity proposal (which may be bad for taxpayers), and the presidential travel ban (negative impacts on San Diego families).

Her office, while non-partisan, is nevertheless capable of showing the mayor and City Council that policies they promote and laws they enact have real and lasting consequences on working people and taxpayers of San Diego. More than that, she is setting an example for San Diego County City Attorneys, an organization she chairs. For her compassion and courage, we honor Mara Elliott.

We’ll also have appearances by a host of Democratic Party stars, including Rep. Susan Davis, former assemblyman Nathan Fletcher, San Diego City Councilmembers Barbara Bry and Georgette Gomez, La Mesa City Councilmember Colin Parent, Mike Levin (candidate for the 49th congressional district seat held by Darrell Issa), and several others.

We can expect a surprise appearance by La Mesa’s own, basketball superstar and keen observer of life, Bill Walton. Bill loves Mission Trails Park!

Another highlight of the evening will be a fabulous presentation by Volunteer Trail Guide Jim Parker who will engage us with talk of the flora and fauna that we can expect to find throughout the park.

We are sure to experience something unexpected with this very knowledgeable and engaging speaker. And added to the evening’s entertainment, we will have telescopes for star-gazing and traditional music featuring flutes and percussion to enthrall the attendees.

The Party in the Park is also a tribute to our own success as a growing and powerful influence in the East County political scene. Winner of the San Diego County Club of the Year, 2016, we are one of the largest and fastest growing chartered Democratic clubs in San Diego County. We meet regularly the first Wednesday of each month at the La Mesa Community Center.

Become a member and enjoy the programs, events, and camaraderie of fellow progressives this most tumultuous year as we commit to write, resist, and act to preserve our democracy. All guests are welcomed. Check out our website at lamesafoothillsdemocrateclub.com, and visit us on Facebook.

—Yahairah Aristy is president and Jeff Benesch is vice president of programming of the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club. Reach them at jeffbenesch@gmail.com.