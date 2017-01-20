News from the San Carlos Friends of the Library

By Sue Hotz

Memberships

San Carlos Friends of the Library (SCFOL) annual memberships must be renewed each January; $5 for seniors and $20 for a family. Become a Life Member for a one-time donation of $250.

All SCFOL members presenting their membership card can make purchases at the limited monthly pre-Used Book Sales held in the Community Room from 1:30–3:30 p.m. the day before our huge first–Saturday Used Book Sales. Members also receive discounts at the Central Library’s Library Shop.

SCFOL memberships, donations, and book sale revenues purchase programs, equipment and materials for our library. Join on line at bit.ly/2jgttaT or pick up a membership envelope at the library. Include your email address and we’ll update you on library events.

Thank you one and all

Our patrons are the best! Thank you for using our services. Numbers count and your patronage helps make our library a center for community activities. Let David Ege know what we can do for you.

David Ege has been our managing librarian now for a whole year! Thank you, David, for your support of SCFOL and your jumping into many of the community’s activities in addition to the library’s full schedule of programs. Your help in the design phase of our new branch library has been invaluable.

Erin Moore, you are the most awesome youth services librarian ever! Thank you, Erin, for your welcoming smile and the exciting selection of youth programs.

We thank our entire library support staff: librarian Mary Brandt; library assistants Mimi Labrucherie and Sarah Hendy-Jackson; library clerks Tim Mountain, Zelia Thompson, Mekhaela Jackson and Stephanie Kern; and library aides Sheila Rudolph, Bonnie Cameron, Megan Reed, Renee Brower, Sarah Bayne, Tiana Wright, Jordan Kauffman, and Jon Riley for their tireless and gracious help to us and our patrons.

We again thank those who support the library by volunteering their time either with SCFOL or the library; those who donate and purchase books at SCFOL Book Sales; and those who donate their treasure.

We appreciate the support and assistance of San Diego’s library director Misty Jones and deputy director of support services Sheila Burnett; City Councilman Scott Sherman’s office; project officer Cynthia Meinhardt, architect David Pfeifer and his associates at Domusstudio; Navajo Community Planning Group; and the SCFOL Building Committee members.

They have inspired us in our quest for a new San Carlos Branch Library. Thank you one and all. My sincerest apologies if I’ve forgotten anyone.

New branch library plans

We hope that many of you were able to attend the Navajo Community Planning Group’s January meeting where David Pfeifer, principal architect at Domusstudio, shared the updated plans for our new San Carlos Branch Library. Pictures and information about the proposed design may be seen on our website at ‎bit.ly/2ih5uEm.

Artists

In the Winer Family Community Room & Art Gallery, there is still time to see the Quilt Show by SewMates, which continues through Feb. 2. We thank them for gracing the gallery throughout the holidays.

Feb. 7–March 2, Hazel Ross (Waters), Mary Harrison, and Skip Mills will be presenting “…and Now for Something Completely Different…” They will be showing experimental works of art using both unusual and common materials used in unusual ways — a very interesting show.

Ross (Waters) is known for her unique pieces and teaching classes in how to create her collages. She will demonstrate her techniques on Saturday Feb. 18, noon–2 p.m.

OASIS

Jan. 20, 1–2:30 p.m., “San Diego Invites the World.” The 1915 Expo that put San Diego on the map created the nation’s largest urban cultural park, promoted Southern California as a land of optimism and opportunity, and fostered internationalism.

While the Exposition appeared to be beautiful and well-governed, an underpinning of conflict and compromise brewed under the surface. Dig deep into the park’s past as Gabe Selak reveals the tumultuous history of Balboa Park! To register, call 619-527-3430.

Books and authors

Feb. 9, 12:30–2 p.m., the library’s Book Club selection is, “The Boys in the Boat,” by Daniel James Brown. The story of nine working class Americans boys galvanized the attention of millions of Americans with their epic quest to win gold in rowing at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Books are available near the Reserves; check out at the front desk.

Jan. 27, 2–3 p.m., San Diego author Greg Fournier describes his research that culminated in his book, “Terror in Ypsilanti- — John Norman Collins Unmasked.” Between 1967 and 1969, Collins, a serial killer, stalked the campuses of universities in Michigan seeking prey. Collins was arrested, tried, and convicted of the strangulation murder of Karen Sue Beineman. Other murders attributed to Collins never went to trial and became cold cases. Fournier’s book tells the stories of the other victims, recreates Collins’ trial and time in prison.

Adults exercise your mind and body in 2017

Mondays, 9:30–10:30 a.m.: Tai Chi; 1–5 p.m.: Craft Circle.

Tuesdays, 2:30–3:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga (come early, limited to 25 participants).

Wednesdays, noon–2 p.m.: Spanish Conversation Café.

Thursdays, 10–11 a.m.: e-Reader Clinic; 2–3:30 p.m.: English Conversation Café.

Second and fifth Saturdays, 9:30–10:30 a.m.: Meditation

Youth special events

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2:30-3:30 p.m.: “San Diego Symphony Storytime.” Popular children’s tales will be read — accompanied by music provided by Jeremy Kurtz-Harris, principal bass of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, followed by a brief Q&A session. Best for ages 3–10, but fun for all!

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 5:30–7 p.m.: “Valentine’s Gingerbread Houses.” Decorate your very own Valentine’s gingerbread house! All materials will be provided. Registration required; call 619-527-3430. All ages welcome.

The holidays are over — all recurring youth activities have resumed.

Kids’ science: Challenge Island

Jan. 25, 4–5:10 p.m.: “Challenge Island,” ages 7–12. Kids will create a spiral “Anaconda Squeeze Ride” using common household materials. Challenge Island encourages creativity, critical thinking, and social skills while instilling a love of science and engineering. Registration required; call 619-527-3430.

Dates to remember

Feb. 3, 1:30–3:30 p.m.: SCFOL member-only Pre-Book Sale (don’t forget your membership card)

Feb. 4, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.: Monthly Used Book Sale

Feb. 14: Happy Valentine’s Day

Feb. 20: Closed, Presidents’ Day

— Sue Hotz is board member and publicity chair of the San Carlos Friends of the Library. Reach her at publicity@sancarlosfriendsofthelibrary.org.