News from Patrick Henry High School — Jan. 20, 2017

By Elizabeth Gillingham | Patrick Henry High School

PHHS Winter Wonderland Dance

On Friday, Dec. 9, the students from Patrick Henry’s Circle of Friends Club invited friends and family to enjoy an evening of food, games, singing, dancing and fun at their annual Winter Wonderland Dance.

Special thanks to the members of Ascension Lutheran Church in Allied Gardens for, yet again, allowing the club to use their facility for this special evening.

The student officers worked hard to arrange a wonderful evening for all of the members and the result of all their work was a great night enjoyed by all.

PHHS Student of the Month

It is with great pleasure that we offer Madison “MJ” James as our Student of the Month for December. MJ is a senior and has been a shining example for others to follow since she started at Henry.

She has been a varsity softball player every year as the starting pitcher and began attracting college recruiting scouts to her during her sophomore year.

Last year, she had an injury that put her on the bench, and when the team made it to the CIF Playoff finals at UCSD, she was proudly sitting on the bench cheering every player to “come home” or “make that play count” throughout the game.

She exemplifies great sportsmanship in critical situations and is a true pleasure to have on our campus.

“MJ is a positive, motivated, and great communicator,” said sign language teacher Jennifer Ronco. “Madison is sought out by all levels as a partner and group-mate and is the first person to volunteer to pair with the student who needs the most help and/or attention. She challenges all students that are at her level, increasing the sign language fluency for the lot of them. Conversely, Madison is the student most likely to get a reticent or low-skilled signer to take a risk through her patient listening skills and gentle prodding to assure that it is the students’ own idea that is being articulated. MJ is wonderful.”

She is also noted for being in the Circle of Friends where she eats lunch with the moderate-to-severely handicapped students staying far beyond the organized time blocked out for it. The students are wild for her and we appreciate her amazing leadership and caring personality.

PHHS students visit Benchley Weinberger Elementary

To support music in education, former students from Benchley Weinberger Elementary returned to their school to perform for the fourth- and fifth-grade students.

“The students did an excellent job with their performance and our kids were thrilled with the selection of music,” fifth-grade teacher Mrs. Armstrong said. “It was a perfect balance of contemporary music and classical. Junior Kalos Chu is a natural leader. He was able to capture the attention of the fourth- and fifth-grade students with his explanation of the musical program; lead a question/answer session; and share how being a part of the orchestra has had a positive influence on his life.”

Benchley Weinberger principal MC Patton was also impressed with his alumni students.

“Thank you and your team so much for making it possible for Kalos Chu, and friends, to return to Benchley Weinberger each year and play the violin for us,” he said. “It is a pleasure for our students and a thrill for us adults to watch him and the other musicians grow and improve each year. Congratulations!”

PHHS admission process for incoming freshmen begins

Incoming freshmen forming the class of 2021 are beginning the articulation process to Henry. Students attending Lewis or Pershing — no matter what neighborhood they live in — will automatically matriculate to Henry High School.

Parents and students are invited to attend an information presentation called the Henry Showcase on three different occasions to help accommodate busy schedules.

The first showcase will be Jan. 31 at Henry High School in PHAME! (our new performing arts center) at 6 p.m. Two additional showcases will be held Feb. 9 at Pershing at 3 p.m. and at Lewis at 5 p.m.

On April 5, incoming eighth-graders from both schools will be invited to Patriot Day which includes tours by Henry Link Crew Members and an ASB-led Welcome Rally featuring many performing groups and students sharing vital information about becoming a student at PHHS.

Students who attend other schools are welcome to join us and more information will be posted on our website.

New student enrollment will begin at the end of March. Students from outside districts or schools (attending charter, private, or from out of state), please call our main office to set up a registration appointment. The sooner students register, the better for elective options and availability of special classes.

For parents and students who are unsure, please feel free to join us on the first Wednesday of every month at 10:45 a.m. in the main office for a student-led tour of PHHS!

—Elizabeth Gillingham is principal of Patrick Henry High School.