News from the Del Cerro Action Council

By Jay Wilson

At the Jan. 28 meeting of the Del Cerro Action Council (DCAC), police community relations officer John Steffen reported on the crimes in the area and stated that they had declined. There were only three burglaries in the past four months.

“People are paying attention to their surroundings and that decreases the crime rate – keep those doors and windows closed and locked,” he said.

Officer Steffen then introduced Capt. Rich Freidman who oversees the Eastern Division of the Police Department. He commented that he had held a “meeting with a cop” earlier this week in San Carlos and that he would be holding more in the community.

Steffen was asked about an incident on Raymar with a homeless individual. He said the department’s Quality of Life Team had responded and handled the matter. The incident led to a discussion about the homeless situation at the proposed ColRich development along College Avenue.

He said he has been working with the ColRich Company regarding the dense brush, and that ColRich has indicated that they will be working on this issue in the canyon. There are two to four individuals living in that area at any one time.

“Furthermore, we just acquired a ‘Stay Away’ order with the cooperation of the ColRich Company,” Steffen said before introducing Lt. Jordan, who is responsible for all of the Navajo Area. Jordan stressed that you should call the police any time you think there is an issue that could be a police matter.

Corporal Mark Peterson from SDSU also spoke. He reported that the last piece of the fence adjacent to Millpeak is in the works. SDSU is working on a plan with the final property owner. Construction should start within four weeks.

“[SDSU police officers] are doing proactive patrols in the Adobe Falls area,” he said. “We know that the internet is keeping people directed to Adobe Falls. If you see a problem at the Adobe Falls area, call our law enforcement office at SDSU.”

Call 619-594-1991 to reach the SDSU police. You may also call Peterson’s office at 619-594-1447.

A resident commented on the gate at the bottom of Adobe Falls Road and asked who owned it. Peterson responded that the gate is owned by the Smoke Tree complex. There was also a question about the size of the SDSU Police Department.

“We are in the process of hiring new officers,” Peterson said. “Currently there are 29 officers and that is one more than we had in the 1970s. “

Liz Saidkhanian, director of outreach for Councilmember Scott Sherman, reported that Sherman is the chair of the Smart Growth committee for the city which will address needs of the existing community to balance with redevelopment.

She was asked about the “road” that appears to be going up the hill into Del Cerro from below the west end of Del Cerro Boulevard. It is from an SDG&E project and they will be revegetating the area.

Ashley Campbell, our new representative from Rep. Susan Davis’ office, said Rep. Davis will be working on health care for all and that she will be strongly fighting for civil rights.

The evening’s program was presented by Lisa Lind, the Senior Planner for the city of San Diego, who is working on the Grantville Trolley Station/Alvarado Creek Enhancement Study. The study will address water quality, flooding to the area, and enhancement of the storm water channel/creek as an amenity.

Two workshops are scheduled: Feb. 13, at the Mission Trails Visitor Center from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 15, from noon to 2 p.m. at Junior Achievement located at 4756 Mission Gorge Place.

DCAC president Mark Rawlins then gave a brief update on the Friends of Del Cerro effort to form a Maintenance Assessment District in Del Cerro.

More information is available on the Friends of Del Cerro website, friendsofdelcerro.com. This is a long, involved process. Once all the information is available, there will be public meetings required by the city.

The next meeting of the DCAC will be Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El. The DCAC website is delcerroactioncouncil.org.

—Jay Wilson is secretary of the Del Cerro Action Council. Reach him at jwilson@mtrp.org.