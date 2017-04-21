News from the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation

By Jay Wilson

Kiwanis One Day

Once a year, Kiwanis clubs and their sponsored youth groups join together and do a work project on a day designated by Kiwanis International as a day of global community service.

For Kiwanis One Day this year, the Kiwanis clubs of Division 21, including the Grantville-Allied Gardens club, joined with their sponsored youth groups — middle school Builders Club, high school Key clubs, college-age Circle K clubs and other volunteers — to work together on April 1.

The site was Mission Trails Regional Park and the project was restoring the natural habitat along a section of the San Diego River.

Kiwanis Club members from Grantville-Allied Gardens, Tierrasanta, Kearny Mesa, Clairemont Hills, and Torrey Pines were present. Represented were young people from the Lewis Middle School Builders Club, Patrick Henry Key Club, and a good number from Serra High Key Club. Also, there were quite a few volunteers from the SDSU Circle K Club.

—submitted by Richard Orr



Photo contest

As you explore the wonders of Mission Trails, stop and take a unique picture and enter it into our 25th annual Amateur Photo Contest, which is sponsored this year by San Diego Family Magazine.

Check our home page for all the information about the contest, which ends May 31. There are several categories and age brackets for children, teenagers and adults.

Explore Mission Trails Day

Mark your calendar! The 15th annual Explore Mission Trails Day is Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year, all the activities will be held at the East Fortuna Staging Area at the west end of Mast Boulevard.

Day camps

There are four Summer Day Camps for children ages 6 to 12 at the MTRP Visitor Center.

Each week-long session will meet Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26-30. River Camp runs July 10-14. Creepy Crawley Camp runs July 24-28. Nocturnal Creatures Camp Nature Detectives Camp runs Aug. 7-11.

Each camp is $125. Register for all four at $100 per camp. See our home page for more information.

Throw an event at MTRP

For information about having an after-hours event at the Mission Trails Visitor Center — such as a wedding, retirement party, celebration of life, birthday party, anniversary, or fundraiser — contact the Maggie Holloway at the MTRP Foundation by phone at 619-668-3280 or by email at mtrp@mtrp.org.

—Jay Wilson is executive director of the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation. Reach him at jwilson@mtrp.org.