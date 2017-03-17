STEAM programs in District 7 libraries this spring

By Scott Sherman | District 7 Dispatch

The San Diego Public Library is holding a new education initiative that gives children the opportunity to learn about science and the ecosystem in a series of programs based on the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) concept. Classes and workshops will be held at each branch library in District 7.

In the city’s efforts to get young children involved in subjects that will lead to high-paying careers, the “Spring into STEAM” programs are designed for children from ages 9 to 12.

This year’s theme is titled “Bug Out!” where six courses will be offered on topics including entomology, beekeeping, solar energy, computer coding, geometry, and circuitry. All of the library programs are free to participants.

Librarians, community experts, and organizations will partner up to provide expertise to teach the programs.

Some experts and organizations include:

Entomologist Bill Burkhardt, known as “Bill the Bug Guy,” a docent and educator at the Elfin Forest Interpretive Center.

Local beekeeper and educator Hilary Kearney, owner of Girl Next Door Honey.

ThoughtSTEM, a local computer science education company.

All Girls STEM Society, a local nonprofit started by two high school students.

The League of Extraordinary Scientists & Engineers, which connects local schools with professionals in science fields and classroom resources.

To learn more about “Spring into STEAM” programs, please visit bit.ly/2n8cllD. Some programs require advance registration, so please act quickly to reserve seats in preferred classes.

Also, to learn more about other library programs or to support the many educational opportunities they provide, please visit supportmylibrary.org.

—Scott Sherman is San Diego City Councilmember for District 7, representing the communities of Mission Valley, Grantville, Allied Gardens, San Carlos and Del Cerro.