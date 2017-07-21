Summer programs at your local recreation centers

By Terry Cords | Rec Center Roundup

The 2017 summer programs are off to a busy start for both the Allied Gardens and San Carlos recreation centers. Detailed information can be obtained by calling the telephone numbers below and by checking the “Program Guide” on the website for the specific recreation center.

Congratulations to the new Lake Murray Fireworks folks for putting on a spectacular July 4th Fireworks and Music Festival. There were over 5,000 community members in attendance on both the San Diego and La Mesa sides of Lake Murray. Many more enjoyed the fireworks from backyard parties and other vantage points.

The new Fireworks Committee did a great job raising the money through private donations and contributions. Many local businesses and companies contributed. The San Carlos Recreation Council served as the donation point and fiscal manager of the event. Next year and subsequent year’s fireworks should be organized as their own 501(c)(3) nonprofit group.

I want to especially note the previous fireworks were done by three members of our community: Jay Wilson, Don Brennan and the late John Pilch. Both Jay and Don were the key members of the group that organized and operated the 2017 fireworks. Jay and Don along with John Pilch had fundraised and ran the fireworks for over 10 years until the threat of lawsuits forced the (now temporary) end a few years ago.

Once again, hearty congratulations to the new Fireworks Committee for putting on an excellent show and event, a job well done.

There are many activities available this summer at both recreation centers: Basketball, volleyball, flag football, gymnastics, “Dance to Evolve” (offering tap, ballet and hip-hop), gymnastics and tumbling for ages 1 and 2 (Toddler & Me) up to 12 years old and Parents Night Out.

In addition, Allied Gardens offers pickle ball for all ages; a Teen Center for after-school activities; and a free Summer Lunch Program from noon–1 p.m., Monday through Friday for ages 1–18 with a Snack Time from 3:30–4 p.m. starting July 24 through Aug. 18. The free lunch and snacks program is offered in partnership with San Diego Unified School District.

Both recreation centers are offering free family-friendly Movies in the Park this summer.

Don’t forget we have an excellent Aquatics Facility at the Allied Gardens Pool. Please call for details.

Allied Gardens Recreation Center: 5155 Greenbriar Ave. Call 619-235-1129.

San Carlos Recreation Center: 6445 Lake Badin Ave. Call 619-527-3443.

Allied Gardens Pool: 6707 Glenroy St. Call 619-235-1143.

—Terry Cords is chair for the Allied Gardens Recreation Council and San Carlos Recreation Council. Reach him at t.cords@cox.net.