Upcoming events at the San Carlos Library

By Sue Hotz

Free Comic Book Day

Wonder Woman turns 75 this year! Americans were first introduced to comics in 1842, but the Golden Age of comics didn’t begin until the publication of the first comic books in 1934 and the 1938 introduction of Superman. Who is your favorite superhero?

Twenty-three years ago, comic book enthusiasts declared the first Saturday of May to be National Comic Book Day. Special edition comic books are annually published for the day’s event and distributed for free. This year, it falls on May 6, the same day as our monthly Used Book Sale.

Annually, Ron McFee, our Used Book Sale Chair, assists in the distribution of thousands of these free comic books at San Diego Branch Libraries. Stop by the library and pick up your free comic book. Purchase a few other books at our book sale and check out our Comic Book Day special events inside the library.

Essay Contest winners

Three of our local Essay Contest winners were chosen to represent the San Carlos area at the city-wide level. They are fourth-grader Willow Carter from Erin Keegan’s Dailard Elementary class, and eighth-graders Caroline Beail from Brad Endicott’s, and Abigail Hayes from Chastain Foulk’s Pershing Middle School classes.

Four city-wide, grand-prize winners at each grade level will each receive a monetary award and a laptop computer. One $500 prize in memory of Jack and Carolyn Winer will be awarded for Best Overall Essay. City-wide winners will be announced on April 27, 6:30 p.m., at the Balboa Park Club. Good luck to all!

Artists

Stephen Smith’s Artist Reception will be a hard act to follow. Looking dapper in his tuxedo, Smith’s gracious presence complimented his Four Gentlemen Asian Brush-paintings. We thank him for his beautiful show.

April 5 to May 4 in the Winer Family Community Room & Art Gallery, Roz Oserin will be displaying her watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings. If you like what you see, they are available to own. A portion of all art sales from our artists’ shows is donated to SCFOL.

May 8–June 1, paintings by Rachael Retz, a 40-year resident of San Carlos, will be on display.

Retz began taking a variety of art classes almost 60 years ago, but eventually became a self-taught watercolorist after checking out a “how to paint with watercolors” book at the San Carlos Branch library.

Retz loved to create paintings from the photos of places that held meaning for her and her husband, Michael. Macular degeneration has stolen her vision, and now Alzheimer’s, her memories. We thank Retz’s daughter, Teresa Dalton, a teacher at Gage Elementary School, for introducing us to her mother’s paintings.

In our Art Gallery on May 20, noon–2 p.m., at her Artist Reception, join Retz’s six children, 14 grandchildren and extended family and friends in the celebration of Retz’s creative and spunky spirit.

Speakers

Travelers, don’t miss the April 21, 1–3 p.m. Road Scholar presentation by Jill Swaim. Road Scholar, the not-for-profit leader in educational travel for adults since 1975, offers 6,500 educational tours in all 50 states and 150 countries. Until 2010, Road Scholar was known as Elderhostel.

Books and authors

The Library Book Club selected “Summer Island” by Kristin Hannah for their May 11, 12:30–2 p.m. discussion.

Are you a lover of California history and a good mystery? April 28 at 2 p.m., native San Diegan, award-winning novelist, creative writing professor, ball player and guitarist Ken Kuhlken talks about “California Stories: Living in the Shadow of Chandler and Hearst.”

Kuhlken is the creator of the Tom Hickey crime novels that are set between 1926–1979. The Hickey novels weave the history of early California into the riveting tales of detective Hickey’s crime-fighting adventures, leaving the reader both entertained and enlightened about California’s early days. The Hickey novels include, “The Biggest Liar in Los Angeles,” “The Good Know Nothing,” “The Venus Deal,” “The Loud Adios,” “The Do-Re-Mi,” and “The Vagabond Virgins.”

OASIS

May 19, 1–3 p.m., learn about “Assessing Your Assets: Reverse Mortgages Explained.” Is a reverse mortgage right for you? Learn how you can receive tax-free income from your home with no monthly loan payments. Other options include a lump sum payment, monthly payments, or a line of credit. Get the straight answers for all your questions from licensed reverse mortgage specialist Owen Coyle.

Who Hatches?

The Who Hatches? Scavenger Hunt began April 1. Pick up an entry form; find the 12 eggs that are hatching in the library; write the name or draw a picture of the creatures you find; and submit your correct entry by April 29, to be eligible for a $25 gift card raffle.

Nature adventures

May 17, 2:30–3:30 p.m. our weekly After School Special program will be our third Nature Adventure. Learn about “Things with Wings” presented by Mission Trails Regional Park’s trail guide Linda Hawley, Ed.M. Examine specimens, read books, sing songs, and make crafts. It’s fun for all ages.

Theater at the library

Stacey Wein, director of Literature Comes to Life, introduces children to drama. Every child gets to participate in her hands-on, fast-paced, fun workshops. Kids ages 7 and up put on costumes, read parts from a script, learn to use voice expressions to enhance the story, and develop confidence in reading aloud. For the April 26, 4–5 p.m. session, kids will act out “Chicken Little” and more. Please pre-register for this popular class by calling 619-527-3430.

May 3, 2:30–3:30 p.m. join us for a storytelling show using a storybox, also known as “kamishibai.” This is a traditional Japanese art form in which a storyteller reveals a series of illustrations while narrating a story and providing sound effects. In celebration of Children’s Book Week, we are presenting “The Enormous Crocodile,” by children’s author, Roald Dahl. This program is presented by Write Out Loud, and appropriate for ages 4–9.

Dates to remember

It’s SCFOL Annual Memberships renewal time

May 5, 1:30–3:30 p.m.: Friends of the Library only, Used-Book Pre-sale

May 6, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.: SCFOL Monthly Used Book Sale

May 6: Free Comic Book Day

—Sue Hotz is publicity chair and board member of the San Carlos Friends of the Library. Reach her at publicity@sancarlosfriendsofthelibrary.org.