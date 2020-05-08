The San Diego Union-Tribune has cancelled their recognition of San Diego County athletes this spring due to COVID-19. We want to make sure that we honor our upper classmen who have achieved above a cumulative 3.0 GPA (Grade Point Average) in a public way as these spring student-athletes that have exemplified the very essence of success in the classroom and the arena of athletics.

According to athletic director Cody Clark, “The data is incredibly in favor of the link between education-based athletics and high level of academic achievement. For our Spring 2020 athletic programs we have a total of 191 upper-classmen participating in all our programs. From that total we had an incredible 163 (85%) earn recognition for making the all-academic team! An incredible 52 student-athletes achieved over a 4.0 GPA!”

We are proud to share the results of our student athletes for the spring semester with their grade level and GPA as follows:

Badminton

Athena Aguilar (12) – 4.02

Dillon Broderick (11) – 4.53

Ryan Chan (11) – 3.25

Phillips Do (11) – 3.76

Kayla In (12) – 3.55

Andrew Nguyen (11) – 4.33

Andrew Phuong (11) – 3.5

Techmeng Taing (12) – 3.65

Nikki Tran (11) – 3.73

Baseball

Cameron Goffar (11) – 3.06

Tyler Helfand (11) – 3.3

Ian Hill (12) – 3.36

Max Jones (12) – 4.16

Xavier Lopez (11) – 3.23

Ben Manis (12) – 4.14

Garrett McKee (11) – 3.63

Mateo Medina (12) – 3.05

Ryan Miller (12) – 3.5

Quinn Roelofs (12) – 3.52

Max Shabestari (11) – 3.97

Garrett Willis (11) – 3.0

Kyle Wilsie (11) – 3.7

Aaron Wright (12) – 3.21

Men’s Golf

Colby Barnett (11) – 4.0

Travis Martinez (12) – 3.78

Men’s Lacrosse

Enrique Alduenda (12) – 3.89

Charles Baird III (11) – 3.45

Luke Carpenter (11) – 4.16

Kai Cinco (12) – 4.1

Duke James (12) – 3.31

Evan Lewis (12) – 4.0

Jackson Rayner (12) – 4.24

James Rosencrans (11) – 3.97

Zach Stull (11) – 4.33

John Waczek (11) – 4.17

Nico West (12) – 3.71

Women’s Lacrosse

Nicole Amancio (11) – 3.83

Emma Bailey (12) – 4.07

Isabelle Berkoben (12) – 3.8

Gianna Bertsche (11) – 4.03

Gabrielle Bravo (12) – 3.8

Giovanna D’Agostino (11) – 3.53

Carmen Fernandez (11) – 3.4

Madeline Filner (11) – 3.93

Abigail Filson (11) – 4.23

Jasmine Lawson (11) – 4.2

Gianna May (11) – 3.93

Daniela Nowicki (12) – 4.19

Veronica Smith (11) – 4.22

Chonticha Stoup (11) – 3.35

Rachel Timmons (11) – 3.94

Alyna Uribe (11) – 4.0

Jamie Weiss (11) – 4.0

Softball

Jessica Dewitt (11) – 4.0

Edieanne Guthrie (11) – 4.23

Alexis Hampton (11) – 3.06

Lauren Nett (12) – 3.9

Sydney Newton (11) – 3.94

Dezianna Patmon (11) – 3.83

Ariana Rios (12) – 3.86

Swim & Dive

Ian Balcazar (12) – 4.26

Ainsleigh Beard (12) – 4.33

Benicio Burkett (12) – 3.94

Alberto Castaneda (12) – 3.31

Cayden Durrett-Pack (11) – 3.1

Ricardo Elizondo (11) – 3.76

Shelby Fortune (11) – 3.52

Aidan Franke (11) – 3.63

Zoe Gianulis (12) – 3.86

Leana Godoy (11) – 3.97

Brooklyn Green (11) – 3.83

Kristen Gunter (11) – 4.24

Grace Lockwood (11) – 4.0

Kayla Matheson (11) – 4.1

Adam Monroe (12) – 4.24

Benjamin Nguyen (11) – 3.6

Toan Nguyen (11) – 3.6

Ali Noureddine (11) – 3.55

Liliana Occhiello (11) – 3.83

Daniela Perez-Fierros (11) – 3.33

Nathan Phan (11) – 3.64

Caroline Pool (12) – 3.88

Sean Quirk (11) – 4.06

Alexander Renard (11) – 3.85

Maryam Rocha (11) – 3.7

Kayden Simko (11) – 3.8

Olivia Toves (11) – 4.0

Alex Velazquez (12) – 3.37

Austin Wenzel (11) – 3.13

Alexander Wenzel (11) – 3.7

Chloe Wilkins (12) – 3.0

Makaila Williams (12) – 4.35

Men’s Tennis

Matthew Archenhold (12) – 3.62

Joshua Bucky (11) – 4.03

Brian Cook (11) – 3.80

Caleb Frye (12) – 4.11

Michael Kula (12) – 3.90

Theodore Leonard (12) – 3.72

Kwinn Scroggins (11) – 3.39

Nathaniel Suzuki (12) – 4.35

Men’s Track & Field

Jabril Adan (11) – 3.44

Noah Angulo (11) – 3.42

Darrin Billingsley (11) – 3.23

Jayden Brown (12) – 3.33

Christopher Cachay (12) – 4.25

Gabriel Carabantes (11) – 3.11

Cameron Croom (11) – 3.78

Nathaniel Cruz (12) – 3.02

Vincent Dao (11) – 3.83

Aiden Davis (11) – 3.85

Cohen Duesbery (11) – 3.97

Charles Dunnigan (11) – 3.43

Alec Ege (12) – 3.84

Ryan Gojuango (12) – 3.4

David Harimana (12) – 3.66

Joshua Heck (11) – 3.52

Ethan Lam (11) – 4.16

Alexander Le (11) – 3.46

Nicholas Lord (12) – 3.02

Sean Luch (12) – 4.31

Zachary Matthews (12) – 4.08

Colin McDonald (11) – 4.44

Daniel Mendoza (12) – 3.38

Kyle Merino (12) – 4.14

Alex Miskel (11) – 3.03

Travis Murphy (11) – 4.36

Kevin Naranjo (11) – 3.23

Vince Nguyen (12) – 3.98

Elan Ortiz (11) – 4.0

Matthew Parilla (11) – 3.7

Roger Reinhardt (11) – 3.97

Matthew Reynoso (11) – 3.9

Alonzo Robles (11) – 4.34

Christian Romero (11) – 3.03

Andres Salgado (12) – 4.07

Zachary Shireling (11) – 3.55

Ryan Spaulding (11) – 4.38

Panintorn Stoup (12) – 3.35

Joseph Sumner (11) – 3.65

Joaquin Tena (11) – 3.36

Jack Turner (12) – 3.7

Jack Urie (12) – 3.9

Bennett Walker (11) – 3.27

Women’s Track & Field

Ella Brooks-Kamper (11) – 4.30

Natasha Godfrey (12) – 3.14

Abigail Hayes (11) – 4.33

Samantha McAndrew (11) – 4.07

Katelyn Mitchell (12) – 3.93

Madison Nabors (12) – 3.93

Mara Preciado (12) – 4.41

Britney Rosas (11) – 4.0

Nina Smith (11) – 4.13

Hailey Veeder (12) – 3.95

Tess Whitsett (12) – 4.21

Natalie Wolf (11) – 3.03

Men’s Volleyball

Nathan Cleveland (11) – 3.0

Connor Elgie (12) – 3.14

Tanner Holbrook (12) – 4.16

Crew Jenkins (11) – 4.13

Caden Rivera (12) – 3.78

Isaac Roberts (12) – 4.6

Phong To (12) – 3.43