By JAY WILSON

Summer is days away and hundreds of Crusaders Soccer players are playing their game.

“Registration for the fall recreational season is underway and our competitive teams are playing with great enthusiasm and success in a number of tournaments throughout Southern California, including the State Cup,” said Rene Miramontes, director of coaching. “A number of our teams in the Knots Forrest Cup Memorial Day Tournament did very well, including our Girls 2008 team coached by our assistant director of coaching Victor Melendez. The team won second place and is pictured adjacent to this article wearing their well-earned medals.”

During the summer, Crusaders competitive teams will be participating in an extensive series of specialty training sessions. Each session will be for specific age groups and concentrate on one skill. In addition, Crusaders is including a summer camp for its recreational players which will also be conducted by professional competitive team coaches.

The camp for recreational players born between 2006 and 2012 is July 13–15. Crusaders is also planning a summer camp for recreational players born in 2013 and 2014. Visit crusaderssoccer.org for more information and to register.

In addition to coaching the Girls 2008 team, Victor Melendez has been selected as the head coach for the Mexican Woman’s National Team for the “Mini Football Federation.” This is a world-wide association. In 2017, Victor was the assistant coach for the Mexican Men’s National Team which won second place in the world championship in Tunisia and won the world championship in 2019 in Australia. This year, the 2021 world championship will be played in Ukraine over eight days in August.

Kickin’ It Challenge Tournament

Terry Cords, president of the Crusaders Soccer Club announced: “We are very pleased to have entered into a partnership with the Kickin’ It Challenge Tournament. This organization raises awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer. They have been in existence for over a decade and all proceeds go directly to the cause. We are very proud to become a part of this effort. This tournament will take place June 19 and 20 in Escondido and all of our competitive teams are expected to support this noble cause.

Play It Again Sports

The Crusaders Soccer Club is partnering with Play It Again Sports in La Mesa. If you have new and/or used sports equipment, you can trade them in at Play It Again Sports. You will receive cash or credit for your items or use that credit to purchase any of their new or quality pre-owned merchandise.

The Crusaders Soccer Club Board of Directors also thanks Mary and Dan Buxton, owners of Play It Again Sports in La Mesa for their donation of two sets of large, portable soccer goals. And a thank you to Sean Abbs, a partner with Custom Logos, for their donation towards the practice t-shirts for our recreational and competitive players.

— Jay Wilson writes on behalf of Crusaders Soccer Club.