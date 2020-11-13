On Monday, Nov. 9, Allied Gardens resident John Kernowski celebrated his 104th birthday with the help of his friends at the Jewish Family Services College Avenue Older Adults Center. Kernowski is a former Yankees Triple A team player and is the only man still alive who pitched against Lou Gehrig — he often shares his stories and baseball anecdotes with his fellow seniors at the College Avenue Center. The party for Kernowski was held on Zoom because the College Avenue Center is closed due to COVID, but included cake that was delivered to guests and online games. (Photo courtesy Jewish Family Services)