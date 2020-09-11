Women’s Suffrage Contest Winner: Local 14-year-old, Emilia W., was the winner for our recent contest celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment. Emilia’s artwork and writing captured many of the positive outcomes related to granting women the right to vote a century ago. Emilia also took advantage of this opportunity to show off her excellent drawing abilities. Congratulations, Emilia!

Contactless Pick Up now available: The Allied Gardens/Benjamin library is now a contactless pick up location! All patrons are now able to place a hold and have the items come to our branch. When notified via email that your hold has arrived, stop by Monday through Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Simply give us a call at 619-533-3970 when you arrive in our parking lot, give us your library card number and, after checking the materials out to you, we will bring them out and place them on the Pickup Service table.

Short Classics Online Book Club: Looking for a quick read and some lively discussion? We are currently hosting a monthly book discussion group with titles that are freely available on Project Guttenberg, a website that has a variety of public domain ebooks. In order to join us in the discussion you will need to become a member of the Facebook group “SDPL Short Classics Book Club.” Once on the Facebook page, click on “join.” Then on the day of our discussion — Sept. 29— return and click on “join room.”

Check out our podcast: We have begun producing a podcast that will air twice weekly. Library assistant Dave Cederholm will host this short yet informative show to keep you up to date on all the goings-on at SDPL. If you have been wondering what types of online content is available and the current services that we are currently offering to library patrons, then this will fit the bill nicely while not taking up too much of your time. So be sure to click in and listen, new episodes are added on Tuesday and Thursday, and can be accessed through the library’s Virtual Branch Events Calendar (sandiego.librarymarket.com).

Free craft kits: Our staff is working diligently to create take home craft kits for young children looking for something to do. All available kit themes are displayed on a sign in the parking lot and will be available while supplies last. To request a kit, please come to the library and give us a call indicating which kit theme you would like. We will gladly bring out the kits for you and your little one to take home, create and enjoy.

Distance learning tools for students: San Diego Public Library has curated a list of several resources to help students with their academic studies. To navigate, go to our homepage and select the “Kids and Teens” tab toward the top of the screen. Once on the page, simply select the “Distance Learning Center” tile for the full list of resources.

Thank you, and feel free to reach out to us with any questions 619-533-3970 Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and check out the Library’s website for the most current information (www.sandiego.gov/public-library) or download the SDPL To Go app on your mobile device.

— Kathryn Johnson is managing librarian of the Allied Gardens-Benjamin Branch Library.