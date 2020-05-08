By KATHRYN JOHNSON

Despite being closed to the public, staff at the Allied Gardens/Benjamin library are hard at work utilizing the machines from our beginning sewing class to sew masks. At present, we have about 25 on hand that will be used by the city for employees and those we serve. If you are interested in helping by donating handmade masks, as well as other items, they are being accepted via the city’s donation portal at getitdone.force.com/EmergencyHome.

Staff at various library locations are hard at work creating digital content so be sure to check out the San Diego Public library website. On the lower portion of the homepage there are several tiles that link to a variety of content. Thinking about dusting off your bike? Be sure to watch the “Bike Kitchen” videos pertaining to maintenance and repair. Finally getting around to reading those classics you somehow missed? Join in the “Bucket List book club.” Interested in sitting back and listening to a classic novel? Tune into the “Tea with Jane Eyre” read aloud. Our website has content for all ages and interests.

During this difficult time, many are experiencing financial challenges or are at risk of being scammed. One of our favorite financial resources is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. This invaluable website offers information on Covid-19 scams to be aware of, useful tools in case you are having trouble paying your bills and a list of strategies for reducing your expenses. There is also a lot of information on a variety of financial topics.

If you are looking for a bit of escapism with an educational component, Netflix has recently posted several free documentaries on YouTube. Available episode topics include cults, monogamy and the game of cricket. These short, yet informative, episodes provide viewers with the perfect mix of learning and amusement from professionals in the field. To find available titles go to YouTube and use “Netflix Explained series” as your search phrase.

Whether it be quarantine exhaustion, news overload or just day-to-day living, many are experiencing high levels of stress. One great, free resource is the app “Smiling Mind.” This not-for-profit, mindfulness and meditation app was developed by psychologists and educators and is suitable for the whole family. Just 10 minutes a day can help people of all ages calm the mind and restore a bit of peace.

For our younger readers, Mary Osbourne and other children’s authors are providing a wealth of free online content. Another fun opportunity on our library’s Facebook page is “A Science of Sourdough Project” to capture wild microbes and turn them in to bread — for science. (Many of our readers may recognize the sourdough scientist.) Details and sourdough science can be located on our Facebook account at facebook.com/alliedgardenslibrary/.

All San Diego public libraries and their book drops continue to be closed to the public until further notice. Please keep an eye on our website for more information or feel free to call us with any questions 619-533-3970. Staff is on site Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and we are happy to answer any questions you may have.

— Kathryn Johnson is managing librarian of the Allied Gardens/Benjamin Branch Library.