Our holiday activities looked different this year, but we were still able to bring joy, a festive spirit, and sense of community to our neighborhood. Our volunteers decorated the Triangle with our annual holiday tree and hung lights over the Waring Road bridge. We had a very successful AGGBeautiful week and are so very proud of our neighbors who participated by picking up trash on their walks and who helped to beautify the community.

We hosted a Navajo Canyon Clean Up with outstanding results! Thank you to all the neighbors and community members who volunteered and donated items for this effort. A special thank you to District 7 City Councilmember Raul Campillo and Park Ranger JJ Paetow for their help and support of our project. Together we packed out an estimated 1,000 pounds of trash from our canyon and the surrounding Adobe Falls area. To learn more and to stay informed about future clean-ups, please visit aggccouncil.org/friendsofnavajocanyon.

Our next Town Hall Meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom with a presentation by the San Diego River Conservancy. The topic will be the San Diego River. Our river may not have the expanse of the Mississippi or the mystery of the Nile, but it is majestic in its own right. It is an essential element of our environment and local ecosystem. It is a home to a vast variety of native fauna and flora, of exciting plants and wildlife not found anywhere else. It is an educational and recreational resource, it is our responsibility to protect and preserve for future generations. It is ours to treasure and care for. It desperately needs our attention.

The San Diego River Conservancy is an independent, non-regulatory state agency established to preserve, restore and enhance the San Diego River Area. The Conservancy’s 17-member Governing Board consists of both state and local representatives, creating a diverse partnership dedicated to conserving this highly valued resource of statewide significance. Their mission is accomplished by acquiring, managing and conserving land; and protecting or providing recreational opportunities, open space, wildlife species and habitat, wetlands, water quality, natural flood conveyance, historical/cultural resources, and educational opportunities.

For example, one important Conservancy goal is to build, in conjunction with its partners, a river-long park and hiking trail stretching 52 miles from the river’s headwaters near Julian to the Pacific Ocean. More on their activities can be found at www.sdrc.ca.gov.

At monthly meetings of the AGGCC Board of Directors community members design and implement important projects. Use the “Contact Us” page at aggccouncil.org to get on our email contact list, to receive notices of the activities of our Community Council and the Navajo Community Planning Group, Inc., and to let us know how we can help you support our neighborhood.

— By Allied Gardens-Grantville Community Council president Shain Haug.