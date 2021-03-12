At March 23 town hall meeting of the Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council (AGGCC), the primary speaker will be Council member Raul Campillo, who represents District 7. This is one of the several community meetings announced by his office.

We will begin with our usual presentations by our San Diego Police Department community service officer and folks from the offices of our elective officials. We will deal with some housekeeping matters and our annual election, then we will turn the floor over to Campillo.

The Council member’s office will publish Zoom registration information and the AGGCC will also give notice by way of our website and emails to our contact lists.

Our May 25 town hall meeting will feature a presentation by San Diego Canyonlands, an organization that is dedicated to restoration of our many canyons to their natural conditions. This presentation will initiate efforts to involve the community in the restoration of Navajo Canyon. There is much demanding and rewarding work to be done under the leadership of this organization. It is up to us to provide the person-power to do the job.

We intend for our July 27 town hall to be a presentation of a new urban forestry project in Allied Gardens East to include the planting of 500 trees in fall 2021. Join us to learn more about this project and the many ways that trees positively impact our community.

Our Sept. 28 town hall will be a rundown of the city’s new organic waste recycling program.

Following the success of AGGCC’s fall 2020 “Keep Our Neighborhood Beautiful” campaign, we are planning a “Spring Spruce Up” community cleanup from April 17–25 in honor of Earth Day. We invite neighbors to choose a day to participate in beautifying our community in a variety of ways. Look for details on our website for how you can take part.

The first of our SDG&E utilities box painting is finished. It is located on the south side of Zion Avenue across from Mission Trails Church. Our thanks to Christine Carino for her design and execution. Is there a box near you that could use beautification?

Use the “Contact Us” page at aggccouncil.org to get on our email contact list, to receive notices of the activities of our community council and the Navajo Community Planning Group, Inc., and to let us know how we can help you support our neighborhood. Our next board meeting will be on April 5 at 6:30 p.m. by Zoom. The public is encouraged to attend.

— By AGGCC president Shain Haug