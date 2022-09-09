By SHAIN HAUG

On Aug. 18, we took action on the needs of Navajo Canyon.

Thirty-five volunteers of all ages cleaned up trash on the trail and the area surrounding the Adobe Falls Trailhead.

Our thanks to Nikolas Kennedy of I Love A Clean San Diego for hosting the event and to Friends of Navajo Canyon Leader Kim Morris for her leadership.

We cleaned up about 150 pounds of trash leaving the canyon a more enjoyable place to explore. County District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson’s Office recognized our volunteers and presented each a certificate of appreciation. The interest of our elected officials is deeply appreciated. And, our very special thanks to Jersey Mike’s, 6545 Mission Gorge Road, for the generous donation of sandwiches to our volunteers.

The work became more exciting when a small brush fire broke out in the canyon near Adobe Falls and Waring Road. Fortunately we spotted and reported it before it spread.

Our firefighters were on the scene within minutes. No one was hurt and minimal damage was done. Our thanks to our wonderful firefighters and other first responders for protecting our neighborhoods. This fire started due to cigarettes and other trash that are frequently thrown out from cars. The event stresses the urgency and importance of keeping our neighborhood clean and protecting our natural spaces.

We all have a responsibility to be stewards of our native lands and protect precious native habitats such as Navajo Canyon. To learn more about I Love A Clean San Diego’s upcoming cleanups, to request an educational presentation at your school or community group, and to invite them to your community event check them out at cleansd.org. You can also use wastefreesd.org to find recycling and HHW drop-off centers for items around your house.

I Love A Clean San Diego is always looking for cleanup hotspots. If you live near a City of San Diego canyon that could use some support, please contact them. They work with Think Blue San Diego and would love to partner with you to protect our watersheds. They will provide recruitment, supplies, and leadership. To learn more, e-mail Nik at nkennedy@cleansd.org with your location and helpful.

Our leader of the Friends of Navajo Canyon is taking maternity leave, so we need someone to take up her post. If you or someone you know may be interested, visit sdcanyonlands.org/friends-of-navajo-canyon. Just as we did for Kim, the Community Council will give you all of the support you need to carry out this vital function. Our Navajo Canyon monthly stewardship events (habitat restoration and cleanups) will resume in October, perhaps under your leadership.

The Water Conservation Garden in East County celebrates the beauty of nature and promotes conservation of water in landscapes. The guest speaker at our Sept. 27 town hall meeting will be Pam Meisner, founder of Ms. Smarty-Plants™.

Meisner is a lifelong educator with more than 30 years of teaching and advocating interactive learning in nature. Her guidance can be the basis for a similar effort in our neighborhood. Join our mailing list by using the “Contact Us” page at aggccouncil.org to give us your email address and to consider joining our efforts in your neighborhood.

We can do only so much as the person-power of the Board membership allows, and there is a lot to be done.

— Shain Haug, is president AGGCC.