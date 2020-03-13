By SHAIN HAUG

For the first time in many years, I was a passenger, rather than a driver, south on state Route 163 through the park, east on Interstate 8, and north on Waring Road. For the first time, I gave my undivided attention to the finger canyons and hillsides along that route. These are only a small sample of canyons and hillsides throughout the city; areas that have avoided development because of difficult terrain and restricted access.

Because of the good fortune of those limitations, we still have these last vestiges of our wild coastal desert. They are fragmented and often invaded with foreign species, but still we can restore and preserve them as a natural resource for generations to come.

San Diego Canyonlands is dedicated to this essential part of our environment. Its goals include bringing the canyons back to their natural ecologies by repairing the damage done by our surrounding commercial and residential development.

At the next Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council (AGGCC) Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m., at the Benjamin Library (corner of Glenroy Street and Zion Avenue) Clayton Tschudy from San Diego Canyonlands will discuss the Canyon Enhancement Planning process for Navajo Canyon. This area includes Navajo Open Space Park and the Navajo Canyon Trail that runs between Adobe Falls Road and Mound Avenue.

This will be the third in a series of stakeholder meetings that have taken place since November 2019. Suggested improvements for Navajo Canyon include trail maintenance, palm removal for fire safety, and added information kiosks.

This will be the final opportunity for you to learn about and to give your suggestions and support for vitalization of Navajo Canyon. All of us who live in the surrounding area and all of those who frequent the canyon should try to attend this meeting.

Further information about San Diego Canyonlands can be found at sdcanyonlands.org.

Join us at this town hall meeting and learn how you can support and improve our community back yard, our own Navajo Canyon. Our children deserve this commitment.

Allied Community Gardens, located just behind Ascension Lutheran Church at 5106 Zion Ave., has a few beds available for seasoned gardeners or folks looking to try their hand at gardening starting in April 2020. The water fee for a one-year commitment is $100 and all gardeners are asked to share their harvest with the monthly food distribution event when able. For more information or to sign up for a bed, please contact Chris Stoneberg at christinestoneberg@gmail.com or 619-987-3280.

Renewals of your subscription to our newsletter are due in March 2020. The form for new subscriptions is found on our website at the AGGCC Newsletter page. Don’t miss out on this valuable source of information.

Our website is located at aggccouncil.org . Give us your suggestions for what is of value to you.

The AGGCC Board of Directors meetings are open to the public. We meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Benjamin Library. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, April 7.