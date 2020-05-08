By SHAIN HAUG

It is impossible to predict when circumstances will allow us to return in-person meetings of the board of directors and of the town hall meetings for the general public. Even when the city opens Benjamin Library, our usual meeting place, many of us will continue to be reluctant to engage in close personal contact. The Allied Gardens Grantville Community Council board has decided to hold the meetings online for the foreseeable future.

AGGCC remains committed to addressing the issues that are important to you. We continue took for your guidance and participation as we discuss the matters important to our daily lives. We need your participation. During this year’s the town hall meetings we will bring to the community matters such as: participation in the work of San Diego Canyonlands in Navajo Canyon, the expertise of Dr. Pat Abbott about the geology of the Navajo area, the imposition of statewide legislation on our local neighborhoods and zoning, support of the San Diego River Conservatory, presentations by candidates for the offices of Mayor and Council District 7, and the policies we would like the city to enact on surveillance technology and Community Review Board on Police Practices. We need you to attend.

Our next meeting of the general public — the May 26, 6:30 p.m. town hall meeting — will be conducted online using the Zoom application. The agenda will be limited to presentations by our SDPD Community Service officer and representatives of local officials, and to our annual nominations and elections of members to the board of directors and of board officers. The slate for officers is: president, Shain Haug; vice president, Annie Keeney; secretary, Julie Stollenwerk; and treasurer, John Kunkel. The formal agenda will be posted on the website during the week of May 18, 2020.

If you are interested in attending the May 26 meeting, you can reach us through our website and by way of email at the address given below. Once you have told us you are interested in attending the meetings we will send you instructions on how to join the meetings and the current code to enter the meeting. It will be pretty easy (if I could figure out how to do it I know that you will be able to). Simply go to zoom.com and enter the code number in the space provided. This will connect you to us and we will be there to assist you with in your participation. There will also be a telephone number by which you can participate without a computer.

The Zion Avenue Tree Project is one of AGGCC’s efforts to enhance and improve our community. The project was awarded Best Urban Forestry Project of 2018 by the California Urban Forests Council. The 60 trees planted along Zion Avenue are going into their third growing season and could use the help of volunteers to continue to thrive and flourish. Over half the trees are cared for by residents who live along Zion Avenue. They water, weed and mulch the trees regularly. You can see the benefits of their green thumbs as the trees grow stronger and bring shade and beauty to our community. We are looking for volunteers to care for the rest of the trees. If you can help by taking on one of the trees from late spring until fall, please contact AGGCC Board Member, Sophia Frost at sfrost577@gmail.com.

The AGGCC Board of Directors meetings are open to the public. We meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The next meeting of the board of directors will be on Tuesday, June 2. The agenda will be published on about Saturday, May 30.

— Shain Haug is the President of the AGGCC. Reach him at aggccshain@yahoo.com and be added to the regular email contact list. Visit aggccouncil.org.