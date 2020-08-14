By SHAIN HAUG

Our principal topic at the July 28 town hall meeting was the San Diego River Park Foundation (SDRPF). Ally Welborn, SDRPF community engagement manager, discussed the organization’s trash-tracking and clean-up program and provided updates on the new River Discovery Center coming to Mission Valley. It would be too difficult to here recount the work that SDRPF is doing along the 52 miles of the river so we posted a video of this presentation on our website at aggccouncil.org – click on “Town Hall Meeting” and scroll down to just below the July 28, 2020 agenda entry.

On Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. by Zoom, the Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council (AGGCC) will host a forum for the candidates for the District 7 City Council seat. It will be recorded and posted on our website for later viewing, but there is nothing as good as being there in person. Details about how to attend the forum will be announced in our September article in the Mission Times Courier and by email to our standard mailing lists.

The AGGCC needs your help in developing questions for the candidates. What issues are important to you? What questions would you want to ask the candidates directly? Please give us your input by taking the Community Input Survey at aggccouncil.org/district7voters.

Ascension Lutheran Church has been designated a “Super Pantry” by The Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank. The San Diego Food Bank launched their Super Pantry Program in response to the families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The program is comprised of 35 food distribution centers located throughout San Diego County.

In support of the Super Pantry Program, Ascension Lutheran Church expanded their food distributions to three times a week in addition to their traditional First Friday of the Month food distribution. Their Super Pantry hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 8–11 a.m., for the remainder of 2020. The First Friday of the Month hours are 8:30–10 a.m.

They offer drive-thru and walk-in services in a touch-less environment. On July 25 they served 174 bags of food and served 92 households (or 314 individuals).

Ascension needs your help:

Inform your community that all are welcome at these free food distributions.

Volunteer whatever hours you can contribute by email inquiry to alcsuperpantry@gmail.com.

The church location is 5106 Zion Ave. Please use 51st Street to enter the church parking lot. Help them combat hunger one car at a time.

The communication and electrical box painting project proceeds apace. We have the good fortune of the experience of the folks in Clairemont and Southeast Art in their beautification of their neighborhoods. But we have to put our boots on the ground, noses to the grindstone, shoulders to the wheel (and try to work such a position) to bring the dream to reality.

Can you join us and give us the benefit of your artistic talent, your fund raising experience, your legal knowledge, and common sense? Contact us through the website and we will add you to our contact list. We will have another workshop meeting by Zoom shortly after this article is published.

The Navajo Community Planners, Inc. (NCPI) is soliciting nominations to fill one vacancy in the Allied Gardens membership on the NCPI Board of Directors. The incumbent members are Marilyn Reed, Steve Dahms, and Shain Haug. The vacancy arose with the resignation of the fourth Allied Gardens member.

Meetings of the AGGCC Board of Directors are held monthly to design and implement community projects. Just use the “Contact” page on the website to let us know how you can help AGGCC support our neighborhood. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. by Zoom.

—Shain Haug is chair of the Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council visit aggccouncil.org.