It is important that District 7 Voters elect a candidate who will work for our communities and will best represent our interests in City Council. On Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. by way of Zoom, the Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council will host a candidate forum for the candidates for the District 7 City Council member seat Raul Campillo and Noli Zosa. What issues are important to you? What questions would you want to ask the candidates? Please share your input by taking the survey on our website, aggccouncil.org , and click on “ AGGCC Candidate Forum Community Input Survey .”

The value of the event will be found in your attendance by way of Zoom access. Contact us through the “Contact Us” page on the website or by email to aggccshain@ yahoo.com . We will send you what you will need to attend.

Our Urban Box Art project is underway. Pending clearance from SDG&E our initial job will be the boxes on the south side of Zion Avenue across the street from the Mission Trails Church. If this work piques your interest, think about an SDG&E box near your house that could use some TLC and artistic beautification. Envision the vibrant and whimsical boxes near Foster Elementary School. Are you interested in putting your creative talents to work? Do you have an idea for a format and color scheme for the box? We want to hear from you! Visit aggccouncil.org/urbanboxart where you will find more information about the project, how you can nominate a box for painting, and how you can participate in the project.

With the hot weather, our 60 Zion Avenue trees require intensive support. Residents are caring for 40 of the trees near their homes. We have a crew of 12 volunteers who water and care for the rest. But best of all are our newest volunteers from Brownie Scout Troop # 4835. Under the leadership of troop leader Dana Peterson, they water and fertilize their tree on a regular basis. To learn more about the Zion Avenue Tree Project and to volunteer to care for the trees visit our website, click on Community Projects, and then on Zion Avenue Tree Project. Fill out the Tree Care Volunteer Form and a AGGCC board member will contact you to discuss watering, weeding, and mulching.

At monthly meetings of the AGGCC Board of Directors the community designs and implements important projects. Use the “Contact” page at aggccouncil.org to let us know how you can support our neighborhood. We next meet on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. by Zoom.

—Shain Haug is president of the Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council.