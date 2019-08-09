By SHAIN HAUG

The Tuesday, July 23 Town Hall Meeting featured a presentation by Elkie Wills, the director of community engagement for the San Diego Humane Society on its history and responsibilities. The Humane Society offers a wealth of services and support to pet owners and the public. Learn more about the organization at sdhumane.org.

We also heard from SDPD Officer Steffen regarding local crime statistics and with good advice on staying safe. Diana Lara, representative for Senator Toni Adkins, and Victoria Floyd, representative for Supervisor Dianne Jacob, brought us information on today’s priorities of these elected officials.

Gerhard Oertelt discussed the developments of the Beyond Leashes off-leash dog park. You can find more information on that project at beyondleashes.com.

Roarke Shanley, representative for District 7 Council member Scott Sherman, addressed progress of the joint use park at Marvin Elementary School, the smart street light program, and real estate development projects in the Grantville area.

Officers were also elected at the meeting: Shain Haug, president; Julie Stollenwerk, secretary; and John Kunkel, treasurer. Incumbent board members Steve Dahms, Sophia Frost, Barry Price, and Marilyn Reed were elected to continue membership on the board and the community elected new members Marian Lindsay, Chuck Cadwalader and Kim Morris to the board of directors.

The winner of the raffle was Laura Lake and she will soon be enjoying dinner at Mona’s.

Greater detail will be found in the minutes of the meeting now posted on our website, aggccouncil.org

We hope you will drop in and roam around the website. We are developing it to be a primary source of information about the community. We think you will find a lot of valuable information. We look forward to your suggestions for improvement.

I am embarrassed to relate this, but I received from Council member Sherman’s office a proclamation naming July 23, 2019 as Shain Haug Day. I was named as the recipient, but the honor really goes to the members of the Community Council board of directors who have worked so diligently for the good of our neighborhood. What we have accomplished is based on the many years, hours and days that folks like Bette Torre, Marilyn Reed, and Terri and Dean Lattman invested in the interests of Allied Gardens.

Credit must go to Julie Stollenwerk as secretary (always a thankless job), John Kunkel as treasurer (who keeps us honest), and Sophia Frost and former AGGCC board member Jessica Read (the award-winning Zion Avenue urban forestry managers) for all that they do.

David Peterson, Barry Price, Chuck Cadwalader, and Steve Dahms have always been there to put their shoulders to the wheel. Kim Morris has enhanced and expanded our website to make it increasingly helpful and informative. It was in recognition of their commitment and on their behalf that I accepted the commendation.

Town Hall meetings

Looking ahead to our next Town Hall meetings at the Benjamin Library (Zion Avenue and Glenroy Street) at 6:30 p.m.:

Sept. 24: Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program.

Nov. 26: State Senate Bill 50, a provision that would transfer most local zoning and housing development authority to the State Legislature.

Jan. 28, 2020: A presentation by the local census team on the census procedures and the importance of a full count of persons in the community.

March 24, 2020: To be determined, but we are looking at a presentation on the geology of our Navajo community.

Board of directors meetings

The board of directors meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Benjamin Library, at the corner of Zion Avenue and Glenroy Street. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The public is welcome.

— Shain Haug is the president of the Allied Gardens Grantville Community Council. Reach him at aggccshain@yahoo.com.