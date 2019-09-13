By SHAIN HAUG

Please drop in and roam around the Allied Gardens Grantville Community Council (AGGCC) website at aggccouncil.org. We are developing it to be a primary source of information about the community. We will happily post announcements of your meetings, public events, and all other happenings that you want our community to know about. We hope that you will put the site to use as a primary means for your organizations to reach our neighbors.

Town Hall Meeting

Looking ahead to our Sept. 24 Town Hall Meeting at the Benjamin Library (Zion Avenue and Glenroy Street) at 6:30 p.m., our topic will be the Community Emergency Response Team. After the devastating Cedar Fire of October 2003 the city of San Diego sought new solutions to meet the vital needs presented by wild fires and the potential destruction of earthquakes. A new community based program called Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was developed by our Fire-Rescue Department. CERT helps citizens become part of the solution in their communities. San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel train and empower citizens in safe, effective neighborhood teams. Instructors teach citizens to take the life-saving action to help families, neighbors, and businesses through the first hours and days when emergency services are overwhelmed.

Community events

Ascension Lutheran Church is hosting another great Craft Fair on Nov. 9 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 5106 Zion Ave. There will be crafters with jewelry, quilted items, home decor, holiday decorations, soaps, essential oils, hats, scarves, and baked goods, to mention a few of their special skills. The church is looking for crafters and artisans to join and to display their work. Please contact Emily at ascensioncraftsale@gmail.com for more details. All of the proceeds go to supporting their neighborhood ministries.

Dog park

A city-recognized dog park will allow dog owners to legally exercise and socialize their dogs at well maintained, clean and safe environment. It will go a long way toward eliminating off-leash use in regular parks and schools grounds.

We started an online petition to establish public interest on July 17 of this year and now have 145 residents signed up in support.

In the 92120 ZIP code, the general area that a dog park will serve, there are about 11,500 households with a population of about 29,000 people. If just 2,000 of those neighbors sign up, we will show the city a strong case for the park. Please go to our website beyondleashes.com and sign up in support of this project.

For the moment, your name on the petition is all we ask. The time will soon come when we will call upon you for financial contribution, legal services, and landscape architectural advice.

SDSU West

San Diego State University released the draft environmental impact report for the stadium site development. All consideration of traffic impact ended at Mission Gorge Road. No analysis was made of the potential burdens on Allied Gardens. Members of the AGGCC Board met with the SDSU team and asked for correction of this omission. We will keep you advised as we follow up on this important question.

Board of Directors Meetings

The AGGCC Board of Directors meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Benjamin Library. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The public is welcome.

— Shain Haug is the President of the Allied Gardens Grantville Community Council. Reach him at aggccshain@yahoo.com.