By SHAIN HAUG

The Sept. 24 Town Hall Meeting focused on the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program. Speaker John Lally is a volunteer trainer for this vital program. His premise at our meeting was:

“Disaster preparedness should be at the top of our list of importance. We prepare for disasters because we don’t know when help is going to arrive. Few realize the United States suffers more natural disasters than any other country … fires, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, power outages, tsunamis, traffic accidents, industrial accidents, and human-caused disasters strike without warning and can last days or weeks.”

His discussion was directed toward what we need to have on hand to see us through until professional help arrives. Greater details of his talk are reported in the minutes of the meeting in our newsletter and posted on the website. For further information and to arrange for training, go to ready.gov.

Stella

The Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council asked the community to welcome and support the 84 formerly homeless folks who took up residence at Zephyr on Alvarado Canyon Road.

We now have a new challenge in Stella, the residence that recently opened at Fairmont and Twain. This facility will offer permanent housing to 80 chronically homeless who are returning to a stable and productive role in society. On-site counseling and support will be offered by the Interfaith Community Services.

Following the leadership of Ascension Lutheran Church, we will mobilize the community to provide “welcome home” kits that can include personal hygiene items, pillows, sheets and pillow covers, bath mats, blankets, pantry items, pots and pans, dish sets, and the like. These should be new and unused articles. Information on how to contribute will follow in our newsletter, on our website, and by email to our subscribers.

Website

Please roam around our website at aggccouncil.org. We are developing it to be a primary source of information for the community. We will post announcements of your meetings, public events, and all other happenings that you want your neighbors to know about.

Board of directors meetings

The board of directors meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Benjamin Library, at the corner of Zion Avenue and Glenroy Street. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The public is welcome. We will be “dark” in December.

— Shain Haug is the president of the AGGCC. Reach him at aggccshain@yahoo.com if you want to be added to our email contact list.