Our Jan. 26 Town Hall Meeting was directed to the work done by the San Diego River Conservancy. The Conservancy is an independent, non-regulatory state agency established to preserve, restore, and enhance the San Diego River and littoral. The Conservancy’s 17-member governing board consists of both state and local representatives, creating a diverse partnership dedicated to conserving this highly valued resource of statewide significance.

Dustin Harrison, an environmental scientist with the organization, described the progress and goal of the Conservancy to establish a hiking trail from the mouth of the river at the ocean to its headwaters at Volcan Mountain. More information about the organization and opportunities to participate in their work will be found at sdrc.ca.gov. We hope to get a recording of the meeting to our website sometime soon.

At our Tuesday, March 23 Town Hall Meeting the primary speaker will be Council District 7 Council member Raul Campillo. We will begin with presentations by our San Diego Police Department Community Service Officer and folks with the offices of our elective officials.

As chair of the Economic Development and Intergovern­mental Relations Subcommittee; as the Vice Chair of the Rules Subcommittee and of the Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee; as a member of the Budget and Government Efficiency Committee; as a representative on SANDAG; and as the Council representative for Mission Trails Park and the San Diego River Conservancy, Council member Campillo will have a lot to pass on to us. Time will be set aside for questions, but the Campillo would like to know about your specific concerns so he can concentrate on your interests. Please go to our website, aggccouncil.org, navigate to “Contact Us,” and use the form to advise us of what you want to hear from your elected representative.

Our May 25 Town Hall meeting will feature a presentation by San Diego Canyonlands, an organization that is dedicated to restoration of our many canyons to their natural conditions. This presentation will initiate our efforts to involve our community in the restoration of Navajo Canyon. There is much demanding and rewarding work to be done.

A couple of Sundays ago we worked on our Zion Avenue trees by trimming, mulching, and fertilizing. The trees look a little stressed just now, the heat had been pretty severe this Summer, but with cooler weather and rain we hope for full recovery. Let us know through the website “Contact Us” page if you will adopt a tree.

By the time this paper is published, our first SDG&E utilities box painting should be finished. It is located on the south side of Zion Avenue across from Mission Trails Church. Our thanks to Christine Carino for her design and execution. Is there a box near you that could use beautification?

We sent out notices to our email contact lists of the upcoming election of officers to the Navajo Community Planners, Inc. (NCPI) board. NCPI is the community’s voice to and point of contact with the Planning Commission and the City Council on matters relating to the character of our neighborhoods. If you are not on the list and want to know more about this important part of the land development process you can reach us by way of the “Contact Us” page on our website.

At monthly meetings of the AGGCC Board of Directors community members implement important projects. Use the “Contact Us” page at aggccouncil.org to get on our email contact list, to receive notices of the activities of our Community Council and the Navajo Community Planning Group, Inc., and to let us know how we can help you support our neighborhood. Our next board meeting will be on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. by Zoom. The public is encouraged to attend.

— By AGGCC president Shain Haug