By DAVID EGE

Battle of the Books is back at the San Carlos Branch Library! What happens when your favorite fiction and nonfiction series face off against one another? Can Winnie the Pooh hold his own against the “Eyewitness” books? Are the Berenstain Bears any match for the Magic Tree House Fact Trackers? You decide!

Here’s how it works: Through a series of votes, we will narrow the list of 16 fiction and nonfiction nominees to one grand champion. Visit the library throughout the summer to check out these popular titles. Then vote for your favorites!

Photography display: Local photographer Brian Miller’s work will be on display in the Winer Family Community Room and Art Gallery from June 3 through July 3. A San Diego native, Miller studied advanced and commercial photography at Southwestern College. He continued to pursue his passion by photographing local labor rallies and events, and his work has been published throughout the community for over 20 years. Please join us on June 15 from noon-2 p.m. for the artist reception. Refreshments will be served. An example of Miller’s photography can be seen on this issue’s cover story about the Mission Trails Regional Park master plan update on page 1.

A visit from Dan McAllister: The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector has many new and exciting topics to share with you! On June 21 from 2-3 p.m., Dan McAllister will discuss a variety of topics, including San Diego’s current economic outlook, updates on the housing market, property taxes and more.

Local author: We are pleased to welcome back Jill G. Hall to discuss her new book, “The Silver Shoes,” on June 28 from 2-3 p.m. Hall’s second novel continues following Anne McFarland as she purchases a pair of rhinestone shoes in an antique shop that spark her imagination and lead her on a quest to learn more about the shoes’ original owner.

Paws to Read: Read aloud to certified therapy dogs in this brand-new program! Studies show that children can improve their confidence and reading skills by reading aloud to animals. Dogs make the perfect nonjudgmental audience. This program meets from 11 a.m-noon on the first and third Mondays from June 17 through Aug. 19. Ages 5 and up.

Summer reading: Our summer reading program is in full swing! Here’s what’s happening this month: On June 19, watch Joe Gandelman the Ventriloquist bring to life fun characters and a positive reading message. On June 26, Zovargo Animal Show will be bringing a variety of furry, feathered, and scaly friends for you to meet. On July 3, kids can act out a story time favorite with Literature Comes to Life: “Dog Breath.” And on July 10, prepare to be dazzled and mystified by Amazing Dana the Magician. Each program starts at 2:30 p.m. and lasts about 45 minutes.

Dates to Remember:

June 19, 4-5:30 p.m.: San Carlos Friends of the Library monthly meeting.

July 3: CANCELED—San Carlos Area Council Meeting.

July 4: CLOSED—Independence Day

July 5, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Used Book Pre-Sale. Friends of the Library only.

July 6, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: SCFOL Monthly Used Book Sale. Open to the public.

July 9: CANCELED—Youth Chess

July 11, 12:30-2 p.m.: Library Book Club, “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman

— David Ege is branch manager of the San Carlos Branch Library.