On Saturday, March 20, faith communities, local businesses, school and police groups and more are joining up with the Boy Scouts of America for a massive county-wide food drive to benefit the San Diego Food Bank. This will the sixth year this coalition has put on a food drive event. This year’s themes are “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and “Scouting for Food.”

Participants in this year’s drive include 52 congregations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Our Father’s Grace Ministries, Ideal Plumbing Heating, Electrical & Air, the La Mesa and Rancho Penasquitos Police departments, the Poway Unified School District and 8,000 scouts.

“All food collected will support our vital mission during this urgent period of need to provide food assistance to economically distressed families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank President & CEO James Floros. “On behalf of those we serve, we honor this generous partnership of caring community groups for supporting our vital mission during this unprecedented crisis.”

Those who can donate food are asked to give the following most needed food items:

• Canned meat and fish

• Canned vegetables

• Canned fruit

• Canned soup

• Peanut butter

• Oatmeal and cereal

• + more!

Donations can be dropped off at any of the designated locations listed below:

• Mira Mesa location (11023 Pegasus Ave. San Diego, CA 92126) from 9–11a.m. Councilmember Chris Cate will be volunteering at this location. Contact is Christina Waddell 858-663-1438.

• La Mesa Police Dept. Rancho Penasquitos (8085 University Ave. La Mesa, CA 91942) from 9–11 a.m. Contact is Lt. Katy Lynch 619-667-1400; email: klynch@cityoflamesa.us.

• SD Police Dept. (9291 Ovieda St. SD, CA 92129) from 7–9 a.m. (Sunset Hills Elementary). Contact is Julie Dragt 858-538-8007; email: jdragt@pd.sandiego.gov.

• Carmel Valley (12701 Torrey Bluff Dr. San Diego, CA 92130) from 9–10 a.m.

• La Costa (3450 Camino De Los Coches Carlsbad, CA 92009) from 9–10 a.m.

• Mira Mesa (11023 Pegasus Ave. San Diego, CA 92126) from 9–11 a.m.

• Rancho Penasquitos (14191 Camino del Sur, San Diego, CA 92130) from 9–11 a.m.

• Allied Gardens (6767 51st St. San Diego, CA 92120) from 9–11 a.m.

• Spring Valley (3348 Sweetwater Springs Blvd. Spring Valley, CA 91977) from 9–11 a.m.

• El Cajon (1270 S. Orange Ave. El Cajon, CA 92020) from 8:30–10:30 a.m.

• Julian (2353 Ethelwyn Ln. Julian, CA 92036) from 9–10 a.m.

• Ramona (527 9th St. Ramona, CA 92065) from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

• Poway (15750 Bernardo Heights Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92128) from 2–4 p.m.

• Imperial Beach (866 Imperial Beach Blvd. Imperial Beach, CA 91932) from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

• Mission Valley (4195 S. Camino del Rio S. San Diego, CA 92108) from 9–11 a.m.

For more information, visit sandiegofoodbank.org; or the Church of Latter Day Saints’ Just Serve website at bit.ly/3tl1xTs; or call 619-248-2537.