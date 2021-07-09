By RAUL A. CAMPILLO

I am now over 200 days into my term as your council member and it continues to be the honor of my lifetime to serve District 7 families.

Our FY2022 budget — our statement of values and priorities wherein we laid out our plan to tackle the issues most affecting San Diego families — was recently signed into law by Mayor Gloria. After all of the hard work that went into crafting my budget priorities in conjunction with community stakeholders, conveying those to the Independent Budget Analyst (IBA), and then advocating for them with the Mayor, I was heartened by the final product, which I believe contained a number of a major wins for District 7 families.

Fundamentally, I believe our budget makes substantial investments in our communities where those investments are needed most, and the significant expenditures dedicated to fighting homelessness and improving our roads go a long way towards improving quality of life in our city. In short, the adopted budget:

Creates more opportunities for children and youth;

Supports the creation of local jobs;

Invests in critical fire prevention; and

Takes on the core issues of infrastructure and homelessness that District 7 constituents call my office to discuss on a daily basis.

I recently sent out a newsletter in which I detailed all of the ways I believe our budget delivers victories for the families of District 7 (view at bit.ly/3ytb9xX). If you are reading this in print and would like to read our full budget update, please email Jared Miller-Sclar at JMillerSclar@SanDiego.Gov.

I am happy to provide an update on a recently-started Capital Improvement Project (CIP) at Jackson Drive and Winding Creek Drive. This project includes installation of a new traffic signal including traffic signal poles, vehicle and pedestrian indications, continental crosswalks, ADA curb ramps, pedestrian countdown timers, audible pedestrian signals, vehicle detectors, ADA pedestrian push buttons, and Emergency Vehicle Preemption (EVPE). For northbound Jackson Drive, two lanes will be installed approaching the intersection between Tuxedo Road and Winding Creek Drive. Finally, crews will remove the right-turn-only lane and relocate the bike lane against the curb.

Lastly, I am excited to report that maintenance work commenced at the Mission Gorge Channel (segments 3 and 4) near Mission Gorge Place on Saturday, June 5. This work will provide flood protection and water quality benefits for the local community and the downstream waterways, which includes the following activities:

Removal of sediment, vegetation, and debris along approximately 600 linear feet of an earthen channel with concrete banks within the city’s easement at Mission Gorge 3, and

Removal of sediment, vegetation, and debris along approximately 500 linear feet of a concrete channel at Mission Gorge 4. Additionally, areas within this segment where damaged concrete have been observed will be repaired.

The proposed maintenance is scheduled to be completed within the next week, and depending on field conditions, concrete repairs may extend into mid-July.

Thank you for reading this update. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us at 619-236-6677 or RaulCampillo@SanDiego.Gov if there are any issues my office can assist you with.

— Raul Campillo represents District 7 on the San Diego City Council.