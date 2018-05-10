Calendar: April 13 – May 10, 2018

Friday, April 13

Salsa Under the Stars

Grossmont College’s salsa music and dance event raises money for the school’s music scholarships and offers attendees a chance to learn Latin dance from instructor David Luu to the music of internationally-known salsa bandleader Manny Cepeda.

Dance instruction begins at 5:30 p.m. and the live music concert begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Quad at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon. Tickets are $20 for the public, $10 for students and are available at the door.

‘The Constitution’

Kidz Danz Kompany presents “The Constitution,” a celebration of U.S. history — thorns, roses and all. There will be dances that tackle the 13th Amendment, the 3/5 rule on African-Americans, immigrant “dreamers,” the love letters of John and Abigail Adams and more.

7 p.m. at the San Diego Performing Arts Center, 4579 Mission Gorge Place on April 13-14. Tickets are $14–$25; available at visionarydancetheatre.org.

Saturday, April 14

2018 Warbird Expo

Take an exciting flight in WWII B-25 or T-6 aircraft as part of Air Group One’s annual event. The event will also feature vintage and classic cars, local vendors, a WWII memorabilia and aviation swap meet, and more.



9 a.m.–4 p.m. at Gillespie Field, 2111 North Marshal Ave., El Cajon. For more information and to book a ride in a plane, visit ag1caf.org. Parking is free.

End of Life Planning and Choices

This seminar will cover DNR (do not resuscitate), AHCD (Advanced Health Care Directive), POLST (physician orders for life-sustaining treatment), hospice care, palliative care, the End of Life Option Act, and VSED (voluntary stopping eating and drinking).

9 a.m. at Grossmont Healthcare District Conference Auditorium, 9001 Wakarusa St., La Mesa. Free and open to all ages. RSVP to eruiz@compassionandchoices.org.

Friday, April 20

‘Peter and The Starcatcher’

Through May 13

Lamplighter Theatre presents “Peter and The Starcatcher,” the musical swashbuckling prequel to “Peter Pan” that reveals the origin story of “the boy who wouldn’t grow up.” The Lamplighter’s cast of 12 will portray over 100 characters, including pirates, orphans, secret agents, a queen and more.

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at Lamplighters Community Theatre, 5915 Severin Drive, La Mesa. Tickets are $23 adults, and $20 for students, seniors and active military; available at lamplighterslamesa.com.

San Diego Guitar Festival

Through April 29

Celebrate the many styles of the six string at the San Diego Guitar Festival. This year’s fest includes performances and workshops by Shin-Ichi Fukuda at the Japanese Friendship Garden on April 20 at 7 p.m. and April 21 at the Carlsbad Library at 7 p.m.; Kiko Loureiro on April 22 at SDSU Rhapsody Hall at 4 p.m.; Gohar Vardanyan on April 27 at SDSU Rhapsody Hall at 7:30 p.m.; the Beijing Guitar Duo on April 28 at the Carlsbad Library at 7 p.m.; and Richard Savino on April 29 at SDSU Rhapsody Hall at 4 p.m.



Ticket prices vary and different packages are available. Visit sdguitarfest.org for more information.

Sunday, April 22

EarthFair and Earth Day Parade

The 29th annual EarthFair in Balboa Park is the largest free, annual environmental fair in the world, drawing around 60,000 people. This year’s theme is “We’re All in this Together” and will feature more than 300 exhibitors, theme areas, a food pavilion, children’s activity area, four entertainment venues, the eARTh Gallery arts and crafts show, the Cleaner Car Concourse, and more.

The fair is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and the parade starts at 10:30 p.m. at the Balboa Park Visitor Center, 1549 El Prado. For information about volunteering, visit EarthDayWeb.org. To register for the parade, visit EarthParade.org.

Artists’ reception: ‘Songs of Baja Ranchos’

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation will hold an artists’ reception for its exhibition “Songs of Baja Ranchos.” Seven award-winning artists who teach with Baja Rancho Art — Carol Catalano-Webb, Rose Irelan, Eileen Mandell, Ellen Parry, Rick Phillips, Helen Shafer-Garcia, and Jeff Yeomans — are featured in the exhibition which will be on display in the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery April 14–May 11. Baja Rancho Art works with professional artists to bring fine art instruction to a unique and historic region of northern Baja California. Visit bajaranchoart.com.



The public is cordially invited to a reception in honor of the artists on Sunday, April 22, 1–4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24

San Diego Concert Band

The San Diego Concert Band presents the 29th annual Spring Celebration Concert.

7 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 6845 University Ave. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, military and students. Children 5 and under, free. Visit sandiegoconcertband.com.

Wednesday, April 25

East County Career Expo

A record number of employers will be recruiting at the 26th annual East County Career Expo at Cuyamaca College. At least 65 businesses representing a wide swath of career and job fields, including health care, child care, education, municipalities, county agencies, public utilities, nursing homes, nonprofits, law enforcement, gaming, landscaping, local legislators, San Diego radio stations, and more will be on hand to talk with prospective employees.

The expo is free and open to the public. Employers can pay a $50 registration fee to reserve a table online to bit.ly/2q5KGot.

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at the Cuyamaca College Student Center, Room I-207, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway, El Cajon.

Saturday, April 28

Spring Garden and Butterfly Festival

Now in its 25th year, the Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College’s annual event is expected to draw up to 5,000 visitors to the family-friendly event featuring landscape design consultations, butterfly releases, Kumeyaay fire making and artifacts demonstrations, and more.

9 a.m. at the Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College, 12122 Cuyamaca College Drive West, El Cajon. Free and open to all ages.

Miss San Diego Cities Pageant

4 Points Productions presents Miss San Diego Cities 2018 Pageant. The pageant program focuses on community service, providing a mentoring and leadership opportunity for young women, and preparing titleholders to compete in the 2019 Miss California USA Pageants.

7 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 6845 University Ave., San Diego. Visit misssandiego.org for more information.

Adams Avenue Unplugged

The seventh annual Adams Avenue Unplugged will feature 60 artists performing on 24 stages along Adams Avenue, from University Heights through Normal Heights to Kensington. The 2018 headliners are Little Feat vocalists/guitarists Paul Barrere and Fred Tackett. They will perform one set on Saturday evening in the intimate sanctuary of the Normal Heights Methodist Church. Tickets for this performance are $15 and available online. Also performing will be Gregory Page, Sara Petite Band, Stephen El Rey, Nina Francis, Blue Creek Band, and Shawn Rohlf Band. These performers and many more will perform free multiple sets at participating restaurants, bars, and coffeehouses along Adams Avenue. In addition to the great music, there will be a beer garden.



Tickets for the beer garden will be $19, which will include four 14-ounce beers and a plate of food from City Tacos. For the lineup, schedule, concert tickets for Paul Barrere and Fred Tackett, beer garden tickets, and further information, visit bit.ly/2Iin6g3.

Sunday, April 29

‘Law and Order’ candidate forum

Candidates for district attorney and sheriff will speak on law and order in San Diego County. This event will be moderated by Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis.

11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 6299 Capri Drive.

Friday, May 4

Live music: Karen Giorgio

Pianist and vocalist Karen Giorgio performs for free.

12:30 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, San Diego.

Sunday, May 6

Screen Your Teen

The Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation provides free heart screenings to youth, ages 12–25, in order to detect heart conditions that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. The foundation is hosing a free heart screening 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School, 6702 Wandermere Drive. Participants can register for the free screening at EPSaveALIfe.org, where they will download a screening packet and bring to the event.

Monday, May 7

Film: ‘The Post’

Steven Spielberg directs this film starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep about the Washington Post’s involvement in the Pentagon Papers.

1 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free.

Wednesday, May 9

Navajo Community Planners, Inc.

The Navajo Community Planners, Inc. is the local planning group for the neighborhoods of Grantville, Allied Gardens, Del Cerro and San Carlos. The group makes recommendations on local land-use issues to the city of San Diego’s Planning Commission.

6:30 p.m. at Tifereth Israel Synagogue, 6660 Cowles Mountain Blvd.

Thursday, May 10

‘Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure’

Through May 19

Grossmont College presents a play about the world’s most famous detective. Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Watson are on the case when the King of Bohemia is blackmailed and caught up with a famous opera singer.



May 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., and special matinee performances on May 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. at the Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon. Tickets are $10–$50; available at bit.ly/2ymyrcU.

Friday, May 11

Mother’s Day Celebration

Eileen Wingard entertains and This String Trio plays music by composer Cecile Chiminade.

12:45 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free event.

Saturday, May 12

Spring Coin Show

The Heartland Coin Club of El Cajon hosts a coin show featuring 30 dealers who will present U.S. and foreign coins, currency and related numismatic items for sale. A Coins FO Kids Corner will feature information about coin collecting, plus free and discounted items for youth interested in numismatics.

10 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Cunnane Social Center at the Guardian Angels Church, 9310 Dalehurst Road, Santee. For more information, call John Weiss at 619-448-8702.

Rey Mysterio’s Luche Libre Mayhem

Join celebrity wrestlers Rey Mysterio, John Morrisson, Taya, Brian Cage and more for an action-packed night of Luche Libre wrestling.

8 p.m. in the Live & Up Close Theatre at Sycuan Casino, 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon. Tickets are $29–$49; available at Sycuan.com. Must be 21 and up.