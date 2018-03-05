Calendar: Feb.9 – March 5, 2018

ONGOING EVENTS

Through Feb. 18

San Diego Jewish Film Festival

The 28th annual San Diego Jewish Film Festival (SDJFF) proudly presents an exciting 11-day festival running Feb. 7–18. SDJFF will screen 37 feature films and 21 shorts from 16 different countries in five great San Diego venues.

The festival is the largest Jewish cultural event in San Diego and draws over 17,000 attendees annually to more than 70 screenings. SDJFF features San Diego film premieres, international guest filmmakers, and juried and audience choice awards. This year the festival will showcase a total of 58 of the best contemporary Jewish-themed films from around the world celebrating life, human rights, and freedom of expression.

See the film lineup and purchase tickets at sdcjc.org/sdjff/current/ or call the box office at 858-362-1348.

Friday, Feb. 9

Girls Varsity Water Polo

Patriots take on Del Norte. 4 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School, 6702 Wandermere Drive.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Cupids & Canines Pet Adoption

The San Diego Animal Support Foundation and Grossmont Center are bringing together dozens of rescue groups and shelters featuring hundreds of adoptable dogs and even some cats for this mega adoption event inside the mall.



11 a.m. at Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa. For more information about this free event, contact the San Diego Animal Support Foundation at Info@SDShelters.org, visit sdshelters.org, or call 619-847-8755.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Boys Varsity Basketball

Patriots take on Cathedral Catholic High School. 5 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School, 6702 Wandermere Drive.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Men’s Basketball

SDSU Aztecs take on the Wyoming Cowboys. 8 p.m. at Viejas Arena, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego. Tickets are $7–141 available at bit.ly/2GuZJj9.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Girls Varsity Basketball

Patriots take on Morse High School. 3:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School, 6702 Wandermere Drive.

Boys Varsity Basketball

Patriots take on Lincoln. 7:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School, 6702 Wandermere Drive.

Poetry Slam competition

The Region 10 Poetry Slam Festival Competition is an annual event held as part of Grossmont College’s Black History Month. 5:30 p.m. in Building 26, Room 220 at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon.

Friday, Dec. 16

Film: ‘Black Panther’

“Marvel Studios Black Panther Movie Night” is an event for Grossmont College’s Black History Month. At Grossmont Center’s Reading Cinemas 15. For more information, email Jason.allen@gcccd.edu.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Men’s Basketball

SDSU Aztecs take on UNLV Rebels. 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego. Tickets are $23–227, available at bit.ly/2Fufy8x.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Film discussion: ‘Mary Kills People’ and Eyewitness’

The Hemlock Society of San Diego presents two movies in its Right-to-Die Film Series:

“Mary Kills People” (season one, episode one) is a serious and highly rated TV program about two doctors who, in their extra time, help suffering people end their lives. This does not romanticize or minimize the dangers and risks of doing this. (40 minutes — followed by a discussion.)



“Eyewitness” is a documentary by Dutch psychiatrist Boudewijn Chabot, in which we hear from loved ones of people who have chosen various methods of self-deliverance. A discussion follows.

1:30–3:30 p.m. at the Mission Valley Library. 2123 Fenton Parkway. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit hemlocksocietysandiego.org.

Celtic harp concert

Enjoy the gorgeous sound of the Celtic harp as Amy Lynn Kanner performs classical (Pachelbel’s “Canon” and Debussy’s “Clair de Lune”), Renaissance (Praetorious’ “Terpsichore”), popular (“Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to “A Thousand Years” and Stairway to Heaven”), and much more.

3 p.m. at Mission Trails Regional Park Visitors Center Auditorium, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail, 92119.

Monday, Feb. 19

Movie: ‘Scarlet Street’

The 1945 drama starring Edward G. Robinson and Joan Bennett. 1 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Women Heart Presents: Women and Heart Health

Women Heart is an organization that educates the public about women’s heart health by providing personal accounts of their speaker’s journeys from heart attack victims to empowered women living better lives though healthy living, diet and exercise. 12:45 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free.

Artist lecture: Len Davis

Grossmont College presents “Len Davis: A Network of Familiarity” for Black History Month. Davis, an African-American artist who uses mixed media to include both finely detailed drawings and collaged elements, will lecture from 2-3 p.m. in Room 26-200, then a closing reception from 4-6 p.m. at the Hyde Art Gallery at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Artist workshop: Len Davis

Grossmont College presents “Len Davis: A Network of Familiarity” for Black History Month. Davis, an African-American artist who uses mixed media to include both finely detailed drawings and collaged elements, will host an artist’s workshop from 10 a.m.-noon in Room 24-274.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Film discussion: ‘Rebel in the Rye’

San Diego Oasis’ “Film on the Fringe” series will view and discuss director Danny Strong’s movie about the life of author J.D. Salinger.

1 p.m. at San Diego Oasis Lifelong Learning Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 325, La Mesa. For ages 50 and up. Cost is $12.

Men’s Basketball

SDSU Aztecs take on Boise State Broncos. 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego. Tickets are $13–112, available at bit.ly/2Epw9uU.

Monday, Feb. 26

Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank

Stop by the food bank table to see if you qualify for the program. After qualifying and signing up, you will receive a food box and you will be entitled to receive a monthly food package from a site within your zip code on the allocated distribution day every month. 1:00 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free.

‘Why Vietnam Still Matters’

Dr. Pierre Asselin is the Dwight D. Stanford Chair in USW Foreign Relations History at SDSU. He will share the importance of this controversial war’s impact on not only world history, but its significance on today’s population, the global economy and world relations. 12:45 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free.

Thursday, Feb. 22

‘Oscars … and the Winners Are’

Join Dr. Lawrence Baron, Professor Emeritus from San Diego State University as we review the 2018 Academy Award nominees and predict who will win at the upcoming Oscars for 2018. 12:45 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free.

Friday, Feb. 23

Live music: Warrant and Quiet Riot

1980s groups Warrant and Quiet Riot team up for a night of metal. 8 p.m. at Sycuan Casino, 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon 92019. Tickets: $59–69, available at Sycuan.com.

Friday, March 2

Live music: High Society Jazz

New Orleans style Gypsy jazz. 12:30 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free.

Saturday, March 3

Artist reception

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation is pleased to present a fine art exhibition titles “Between Sky and Sea” featuring four award-winning artists — Kenda Francis, Ellen Parry, Julianne Ricksecker, and Pamela York.

The exhibit will be on display in the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery Feb. 24–March 20. The public is cordially invited to a reception in honor of the artists on Saturday, March 3, 1–4 p.m.

The Amazing Acro-cats

The Amazing Acro-cats featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats are a troupe of real performing house cats. They have cats riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, and Alley, our rising star, has even leapt into the Guinness Book of World Records, holding the record for the longest cat jump!



Show runs through March 11 at Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego. All shows start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, $30 and $40, available at bit.ly/2E1qpcE.

Men’s Basketball

SDSU Aztecs take on Nevada Wolfpack. 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego. Tickets are $19–262, available at bit.ly/2rRyIDk.

Grilling in the Garden

Enjoy free hot dogs, chips and soft drinks plus a 20 percent discount on all items purchased during Armstrong Garden Center’s Grilling in the Garden event. 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Armstrong Garden Center, 10320 Friars Road.

Monday March 5

Clean Comedy Night

Family-friendly comedy with nationally acclaimed comedians Dustin Nickerson, Don Friesen, and Patrick Deguire.

6:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center Joan B. Kroc Theatre, 6611 University Ave., 92115. This event is free.