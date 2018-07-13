Calendar: July 13 – Aug. 9, 2018

ONGOING EVENTS

Young Actors’ Theatre: ‘Shrek the Musical’

Through July 22

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek …” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. $25–$32. July 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m.; July 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 2 p.m.; and July 19 at 10 a.m. Joan B Kroc Theatre, 6611 University Ave.

‘Love/Sick’

Through Aug. 6

Lamplighters Community Theatre presents a play by John Cariani about flawed romantic relationships. July 6–Aug. 5 at the Lamplighters Community Theatre, 5915 Severin Drive, La Mesa. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets range $19–$22, available at lamplighterslamesa.com.

FEATURED EVENTS

Friday, July 13

Movies & More by the Lake: ‘Moana’

Crafts, inflatables, food trucks and more will pair with a showing of Disney’s “Moana” at Santee Lakes. Activities begin at 6 p.m. and movie starts at dusk. Cost is $10 for parking. Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve, 9310 Fanita Parkway, Santee. Visit santeelakes.com.

Saturday, July 14

Festival of the Bells

Only once a year — on the day celebrating the founding of Mission San Diego de Alcala — is the mission’s quintet of bells sounded. On July 14 and July 15, Festival of the Bells will celebrate the 249th anniversary of the founding of Mission San Diego de Alcala. Saturday, 7–11 a.m. is the pancake breakfast (pancakes, eggs, sausage and OJ or coffee), for $7 per adult, $4 per child. The Blessing of the Bells begins in the church at noon on Saturday.At 3 p.m. on Sunday is the blessing of the animals with live entertainment, an art walk, a high-end rummage sale, food and beverage vendors, arts and crafts for sale, games and great family fun. All proceeds from this fundraiser go toward the ongoing restoration and preservation of the mission.

For more information, contact chairperson Misty Suposs at 619-985-2114 or by email at festivalofbells@hotmail.com.

Sunday, July 15

PAWmicon

The Helen Woodward Animal Center presents a family-friendly event that includes carnival games, opportunity drawings for comic-themed prizes, dog-friendly goodies, gifts from Blue Buffalo and the shops at Hazard Center, fun snack options, and the all- important PAWSplay Contest for superheroes and their heroic dogs. Contest participants can dress up as a duo, or simply enter their pawsome pup. The contest is $10 to enter, and entrants will receive a goodie bag (while supplies last). All funds raised will go to the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. 10 a.m.–noon at Hazard Center, 7610 Hazard Center Drive. Visit animalcenter.org for more details.

Learn Everything About Hospice and Palliative Care

The Hemlock Society of San Diego presents a panel of experts certified in hospice and palliative care. 1:30–3:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Center, 1895 Camino Del Rio South. Free and open to the public. Visit hemlocksocietysandiego.org.

‘Wilde/Coward’

A one-man tribute to two geniuses of the British theatre — Oscar Wilde and Noel Coward — features excerpts, monologues, songs, and quotes from their best works, including “The Importance of Being Earnest,” “Blithe Spirit,” “Present Laughter & Private Lives” and more. Starring San Diego area director and actor Larry Steckling. 7 p.m. at the Lamplighters Theatre, 5915 Severin Drive, La Mesa. $10 available at lamplighterslamesa.com.

Aria Marathon

Get to know the Opera NEO Young Artists of 2018 one aria at a time. No RSVP necessary. Free event, suggested donation is $25. 6–9 p.m. at Palisades Presbyterian Church, 6301 Birchwood St.

Monday, July 16

‘Beethoven, In His Time’ with David Amos

Ludwig van Beethoven was a German composer and the predominant musical figure in the transitional period between the Classical and Romantic eras. Mr. Amos, who is the conductor of the Tifereth Israel Community Orchestra, will play recordings of some of this composer’s finest works. 12:45 p.m. at College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free.

Tuesday, July 17

Don’t Get to Know Me: Jeffrey Joe Tribute Concert

A tribute concert and album release for Jeffrey Joe’s posthumously released album “Don’t Get to Know Me.” Organized by Jeff Berkley of Berkley Sound and Jeffrey’s fiancée, Carina Wheatley, the tribute will feature local musicians who performed on the album, including the Euphoria Brass Band, Rob Thorson, Josh Hermsmeier, Sky Ladd, Steph Johnson, Lindsay White, Veronica May, and other long time contemporaries Gregory Page, Larry Grano and more. More than your typical tribute show, Jeffrey Joe will also be “present” through the magic of technology. 6 p.m. at Vision: A Center for Spiritual Living, 4780 Mission Gorge Place. Tickets are $20, available at jeffreyjoe.homestead.com.

Kids concert: Hullabaloo

Acoustic children’s music group Hullabaloo perform a show for the whole family. This event also features an art and science team conducting a living laboratory of imagination, inventions using drawing, building, painting, writing, model making and more. 11 a.m.–noon at the Art Science Complex in Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa. Free event.

Thursday, July 19

Bachata concert: Héctor Acosta “El Torito”

Hector Acosta “El Torito” is a bachata musician from Dominican Republic. 8:30 p.m. at the Blue Agave Nightclub, 6608 Mission Gorge Road. Tickets $40, available at Alvarez Westernwear, 619-266-0240; Soccer USA, 619-282-8322; Sabores Colombianos, 619-756-7741; Blue Agave Nightclub, 619-521-3194; and Ticketmaster, ticketmaster.com.

Santee Summer Concert Series: Fortunate Son

City of Santee presents a summer concert with Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute act Fortunate Son. 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Community Park, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee. Free.

Myths and Facts about Hospice

Jeanine Lortscher from Sharp Hospice presents a workshop and interactive program to help better understand details of hospice care and also to explain how hospice is more than just end-of-life care. 12:45 p.m. at College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free.

Friday, July 20

Live music: Mark and Laura Flores

Duo Mark and Laura Flores play Western swing, folk, and popular music on guitar and vocals. 12:30 p.m. at College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free.

‘Alice: A Wonder-Full Musical’

Through July 29

Christian Youth Theater presents “Alice: A Wonder-Full Musical” that parallels the theme of Lewis Carroll’s famous story, “Alice in Wonderland,” the whimsical tale of a girl whose curiosity propels herself into a wild world of imagination, now with a fresh and enthralling approach. Set in a modern day high school, Alice takes a musical journey down the “rabbit hole,” as she meets unforgettable characters and embarks on an adventure of self-discovery. At Patrick Henry Performing Arts Center, 6702 Wandermere Drive. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. Matinee shows on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets range $14–$20; available at cytsandiego.org.

Monday, July 23

Film and Discussion: ‘My Words, My Lies, My Love’

Ralph de Lauro leads a discussion following a presentation of 2010 German language film “My Words, My Lies, My Love.” Daniel Bruhl and Hannah Herzsprumg headline this breezy, bubbly, crowd-pleasing romantic comedy. David (Bruhl), a sad-sack waiter, becomes a literary sensation when he passes off a found manuscript as his own to impress a lady. Complications ensue when the true author blackmails his way into David’s life. 1 p.m. at College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free.

Thursday, July 26

‘Beauty and The Beast’

Through Aug. 4

The Grossmont College Summer Theatre Arts Conservatory program presents “Beauty And The Beast,” adapted from Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve’s classic fairytale “La Belle et la Bete.” The Grossmont production will mix classic storytelling with a modern musical twist.

July 26, 27, 28 and Aug. 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and July 27, 28 and Aug. 1, 2, 4 at 2 p.m. in the Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon. Tickets $10–$15, available at bit.ly/2ymyrcU.

Santee Summer Concert Series: The Ultimate Stones

City of Santee presents a summer concert with Rolling Stones tribute act The Ultimate Stones. 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Community Park, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee. Free.

Friday, July 27

Live music: Tony de Torre

Tony de Torre sings Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Neil Diamond and other popular music. 12:30 p.m. at College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free.

Saturday, July 28

Arsenio Hall

Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall, famous for his roles in “Coming to America” and “Harlem Nights” as well as his syndicated show “The Arsenio Hall Show,” brings his standup routine to Sycuan Casino. 8 p.m. at Sycuan Casino, 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon. Tickets range $59–$69, available at suycuan.com.

Monday, July 30

Film: ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

This film from 2018 starring Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling is based on the best-selling book by Madeleine L’Engle. After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother, and her friend to space in order to find him. 1 p.m. at College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free.

Thursday, Aug. 2

Santee Summer Concert Series: Sully & The Blue Eyed Soul Band

City of Santee presents a summer concert with R&B, soul and country act Sully & The Blue Eyed Soul Band. 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Community Park, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee. Free.

Friday, Aug. 3

AG First Fridays: Manny Cepeda Orchestra

Salsa band Manny Cepeda Orchestra will perform at Allied Gardens First Friday. 6 p.m. in Allied Gardens Community Park, 5155 Greenbriar Ave. Free.

Thursday, Aug. 9

Santee Summer Concert Series: Wingstock

City of Santee presents a summer concert featuring music from the summer of 1969 performed by Back to The Garden. 5:30 p.m. at Town Center Community Park, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee. Free.

Friday, Aug. 10

Movies & More by the Lake: ‘Coco’

Crafts, inflatables, food trucks and more pair with a showing of Disney’s “Coco” at Santee Lakes. Activities begin at 6 p.m. and movie starts at dusk. Cost is $10 for parking. Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve, 9310 Fanita Parkway, Santee. Visit santeelakes.com.