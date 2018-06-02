Calendar: May 11 – June 2, 2018

ONGOING EVENTS

‘Peter and The Starcatcher’

Through May 13

Lamplighter Theatre presents “Peter and The Starcatcher,” the musical swashbuckling prequel to “Peter Pan” that reveals the origin story of “the boy who wouldn’t grow up.” The Lamplighter’s cast of 12 will portray over 100 characters, including pirates, orphans, secret agents, a queen and more.

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at Lamplighters Community Theatre, 5915 Severin Drive, La Mesa. Tickets are $23 adults, and $20 for students, seniors and active military; available at lamplighterslamesa.com.

Gator By The Bay

Through May 13

San Diego’s festival celebrating all things Cajun. Blues, zydeco, salsa, swing, NOLA jazz, country and more will be performed on seven stages over four days — over 100 music acts. Food vendors will provide authentic Cajun and Southern food, including over 10,000 pounds of crawfish. Music starts at 6 p.m. Thursday; 4 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Spanish Landing Park, 3900 North Harbor Drive, San Diego. Ticket passes range $20–200, depending on number of days in pass and package; available at gatorbythebay.com.

‘Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure’

Through May 19

Grossmont College presents a play about the world’s most famous detective. Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Watson are on the case when the King of Bohemia is blackmailed and caught up with a famous opera singer.

May 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., and special matinee performances on May 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. at the Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon. Tickets are $10–$50; available at bit.ly/2ymyrcU.

FEATURED EVENTS

Friday, May 11

Senior Health Fair

Fair includes health screenings, prescription consultation, fitness demonstrations and balance screenings. Visit with exhibitors and educators on topics such as fire safety, dementia support, volunteer opportunities and more. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive, La Mesa. Free. Call 619-740-4214.

Saturday, May 12

Spring Coin Show

The Heartland Coin Club of El Cajon hosts a coin show featuring 30 dealers who will present U.S. and foreign coins, currency and related numismatic items for sale. A Coins FO Kids Corner will feature information about coin collecting, plus free and discounted items for youth interested in numismatics.

10 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Cunnane Social Center at the Guardian Angels Church, 9310 Dalehurst Road, Santee. For more information, call John Weiss at 619-448-8702.

Monday, May 14

Film: ‘The Greatest Showman’

Starring Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams about the birth of show business and a visionary who rose from nothing to create spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

1 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. For ages 60 and up. Free.

Tuesday, May 15

Write Your Own Memoir

Ever want to write your memories and you just don’t know where to start? Come to this practical and informative presentation lead by Emily Nye to help you create a legacy for you and your family.

12:45 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. For ages 60 and up. Free.

Friday, May 18

Concert: Ayrton Pisco

Performances of classical and popular songs performed on viola.

12:30 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. For ages 60 and up. Free.

Saturday, May 19

TierraFest Crafts Fair

Tierrasanta’s annual Crafts Fair features beautiful handmade craft items made by talented local artisans, food vendors, and activities for children.

9 a.m.–3 p.m. in the Newbreak Church parking lot at 10791 Tierrasanta Blvd. Tierrasanta’s Patriot’s Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Tierrasanta Boulevard. Barbeque dinner is from 4–9 p.m. at the Community Rec Center Park. A fireworks display will be held at dusk. For more information, call Amy at 858-573-2648 or email amyhall@san.rr.com.

Saturday, May 19

‘Violin with Love’

Virtuoso violinist Jonathan Leviim will present a classical concert of popular classical violin masterpieces that will include musical arrangements by composers such as Bach, Handel, Dvorak, Paganini, Marcello, Albinoni, Massenet, Schubert, Chopin, Gluck, Mozart, Kriesler, Rachmaninoff and more. A special musical tribute will also be paid to honor our remarkable men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.

12:30 p.m. at Point Loma/Hervey Branch Library, 3701 Voltaire St. in Point Loma. Tickets are $25, available at door or by calling 858-740-4049.

Sunday, May 20

How to Receive Medical Aid in Dying

Learn how to utilize the California End-of-Life Option Act. Don’t wait until it’s too late to end your suffering by peacefully hastening your death.

Dr. Bob Uslander, MD, and Elizabeth Semenova, ACSW, MSW, MTS, will discuss finding a doctor, the steps required, the time frame to expect, what medication is used, approximate costs, what this kind of death is like, family involvement, and more.

1:30–3:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino Del Rio South, Mission Valley. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit hemlocksocietysandiego.org or call 619-233-4418

Young Musicians Ball

The second annual Young Musician’s Ball honors musicians and performers of the Heartbeat Music & Arts Academy and throughout San Diego. Choreographer/actor/author Darrin Henson will be guest speaker and the evening will feature performances by 2018 graduating seniors Kwesi Chan-Williams, Hazel Marie Jenkins, Alexandria Payton and special performances by Heartbeat Academy students.

5–8 p.m. at the San Diego Performing Arts Center, 4579 Mission Gorge Place. Tickets for the fundraiser range $25–$5,000; available at bit.ly/2JK10Um.

Tuesday, May 22

Our Stories

Ruth Benjamin, artist and poet, will share her own poetry and watercolor paintings and Elithe Belofsky will share her unique personal journey, which was just chronicled at the Library of Congress. This will begin a series where College Avenue Center members share their personal stories.

12:45 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. For ages 60 and up. Free.

Thursday, May 24

Safari Express

The San Diego Zoo will bring some special critters for attendees to meet and will teach about their habitats, eating habits, and unique attributes.

12:45 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. For ages 60 and up. Free.

Friday, May 25

Concert: Robert Parker

Robert Parker sings and plays piano.

12:30 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. For ages 60 and up. Free.

Kroc Kids presents: ‘Madagascar, Jr.’

Through May 27

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip-hop Hippo and of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, “Madagascar, Jr.” follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.



7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Joan Kroc Theatre, 6611 University Ave. For more information, call 619-269-1540.

Saturday, May 26

Santee Street Fair & Craft Beer Festival

Santee’s annual event, now in its 10th year, will feature over 300 food and craft vendors, live music, carnival rides and more. A “Heroes Stage” will honor military families and photo memorial about the war on terror titled “Fallen Soldier of California” will be on display at the San Diego Christian College.

10 a.m. at Riverview Parkway and Town Center Parkway, Santee. Admission to the fair is free and open to all ages. Admission to the Craft Beer Festival is $25 for 10 testers and meal, advance purchase; $25 for 10 tasters, $15 for five tasters day of event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit santeestreetfair.com.

Saturday, June 2

Friends Fashion Fling

This Friends of East County Arts, Inc. fundraising event features complimentary Champagne, catered lunch, live music, silent auction, opportunity drawings, and the main event — a fashion show.

11 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan Center, 195 East Douglas Ave., El Cajon. Tickets are $70, available at friendsofecarts.org. For more information, call Judy Moore at 619-442-2778.