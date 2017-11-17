Calendar: Nov. 17 – Dec. 14, 2017

FRIDAY, Nov. 17

‘Swing With Santa’ golf tournament

Sycuan Golf Resort hosts the fourth annual charity golf tournament supporting St. Madeleine Sophie Center programs that provide for over 400 adults with developmental disabilities. The event includes a day of golf and a dinner reception.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and the shotgun start will take place at 11 a.m. There will also be a reception with a silent auction, which will start at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $100-$2,500; visit bit.ly/2yDpFJ3.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

SDSU School of Music and Dance presents ‘Cendrillon”

One of the most romantic of all fairy tales becomes one of the most charming of all operas, courtesy of French composer Jules Massenet’s “Cendrillon.” In four ethereal acts, Massenet’s masterpiece tells the familiar story of Cinderella, Prince Charming and the Fairy Godmother — with a few surprises and lots of wit. But it’s his sumptuous and varied score that elevates this re-telling to a new level of enchantment.

7:30 p.m. at SDSU Smith Recital Hall, 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego. Tickets $10, visit bit.ly/2jbBcsj.

SDSU Football

Aztecs take on the University of Nevada, Reno Wolf Pack. 7:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/2zvEnPH.

SUNDAY, Nov. 19

Hemlock Society presents ‘Eyewitness’

Hemlock Society of San Diego presents a documentary film featuring Dutch psychiatrist Boudewijn Chabot who examines the ways we can hasten our death and the importance of advance planning.

1:30–3:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Center, 1895 Camino Del Rio South in Mission Valley. Free and open to public.

FRIDAY, Nov. 24

SDSU Football

Aztecs take on the University of New Mexico Lobos. Senior Day and Fan Appreciation Day. 12:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/2zvEnPH.

THURSDAY, Nov. 30

Grossmont Stagehouse Theatre presents ‘Bus Stop’

This comedy about strangers finding love inspired the 1956 film of the same name.

Multiple nights. Starts at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9; and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9.

Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon. All ages welcome. Tickets $10-$15 at bit.ly/2lMAFxJ.

SDSU presents ‘Enchanted April’

San Diego State University puts on this musical romance stage production based on a novel by Elizabeth von Arnim.

Nov. 30–Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 2–3 at 2 p.m. in the Don Powell Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego. Tickets $17–$20 at bit.ly/2zGkc4t.

FRIDAY, Dec. 1

Bluegrass concert

Bluegrass band Gemini Junction performs at the College Avenue Center’s “Western Day” event. 12:30 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, San Diego. Free and open to the public.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

‘The Nutcracker’

Music and the Mirror Balletcenter West presents holiday classic “The Nutcracker.” Clara dreams that her new toy nutcracker soldier has come to life. Together, they experience a fantastical adventure which leads them through an epic battle with the Rat King to the Sugar Plum Fairy’s magical Land of Sweets.

2 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 6845 University Ave., San Diego. Tickets: $20 for children, $25 for adults, call 619-322-7328 or visit balletcenterctudios.com. There will also be a Christmas opportunity to give at the performance where you can bring a toy or canned food for the less fortunate.

SUNDAY, Dec. 2

Doggie Street Festival

This public service adopt-a-thon and companion animal celebration provides a shopping extravaganza experience with lots of great deals and free samples from specialty vendors in attendance offering the latest in pet foods, services, fashion, accessories, health supplements, dog training, travel, lodging, nutrition and veterinary care. A Festival Hero Award ceremony will be held for local search and rescue dogs.

9 a.m.–3 p.m. at NTC Park in Liberty Station, 2455 Cushing Road, San Diego. Free and open to the public.

‘Christmas with the Salvation Army’

The Salvation Army’s Annual Community Carol Concert presents “Christmas with the Salvation Army,” also featuring the Salvation Army Brass Band and Songsters, a special appearance by Santa Claus and much more.

5 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 6845 University Ave., San Diego. Admission is free! There will also be a Christmas opportunity to give at the concert where you can bring a toy or canned food for the less fortunate.

MONDAY, Dec. 4

Short plays

The College Avenue Drama Group presents a special show of short plays. 12:30–1 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, San Diego. Free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6

Choir concert

Patrick Henry High School choir department presents a concert. 6 p.m. in the PHAME performing arts building, 6702 Wandermere Drive, San Diego. Adult tickets are $10; children under 4 are free.

Internet safety seminar

Learn how to safety browse the web and protect yourself from online scams. Topics covered include passwords, user accounts, parental controls, web browser, viruses, malware, ransomware, spoofing, social networks and more.

12:45 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, San Diego. Free and open to the public.

SATURDAY, Dec. 9

Holiday in the Village

La Mesa Village Association presents fire pits, caroling, pony rides, puppet shows, face painting, movies and Santa to get everyone in the holiday spirit!

Dec. 9–10 starting at 10 a.m. in the La Mesa Village, 8030 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa. Cost is free to $30. Visit lamesavillageassociation.org.

MONDAY, Dec. 11

Movie and discussion: ‘The Halifax Explosion’

Judith Levine presents the film ‘The Halifax Explosion’ accompanied with a personal story of her parents who were in Halifax when it happened.

1 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, San Diego. Free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 13

Instrumental music concert

Patrick Henry High School music department presents an evening of instrumental music.

6 p.m. in the PHAME performing arts building, 6702 Wandermere Drive, San Diego. Adult tickets are $10; children under 4 are free.

Navajo Community Planners meeting

Navajo Community Planners, Inc. is the community planning group for the Navajo neighborhoods of Allied Gardens, Grantville, Del Cerro and San Carlos. The group is tasked with providing the city of San Diego recommendations for land use issues and development proposals in the area.

6:30 p.m. at the Tifereth Israel Synagogue, 6660 Cowles Mountain Blvd. Visit navajoplanners.org for more information and meeting agendas.

THURSDAY, Dec. 14

Movie and discussion: ‘The Wedding Plan’

Oasis presents a “Film on the Fringe” discussion of the Hebrew-language film “The Wedding Plan,” about a woman dumped by her fiancé but determined to find a husband in 30 days.

1 p.m. at San Diego Oasis Lifelong Learning Center in Grossmont Center, 5555 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 325, La Mesa. Tickets $12. For ages 50 and up.

FRIDAY, Dec. 15

Hanukkah Party

Enjoy latkes, jelly donuts (sufganiyot) and menorah lighting. Entertainment by Debra Davis and members of Second Avenue Klezmer.

Noon at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, San Diego. Free and open to the public.

SATURDAY, Dec. 16

Artist reception

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation presents “Natural Views,” an exhibition featuring artwork from the students of Grossmont Union High School District. The exhibit will be on display in the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery Dec. 9–Jan. 5.

The public is invited to a reception for the artists Dec. 6, 1–4 p.m. at the MTRP Visitor Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego.

SUNDAY, Dec. 17

Community concert and caroling

Organist Robert Plimpton directs a unique community Christmas event. The concert features seasonal music spanning several centuries. The 32-voice choir includes singers from area churches, accompanied by organ, brass and handbells, with audience participation.

4 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 5106 Zion Ave. Admission is free.

RECURRING EVENTS

Saturdays

Garden Open House

San Carlos Community Garden opens their gates every Saturday for the community to explore and enjoy the garden.

9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the San Carlos Community Garden, 6460 Boulder Lake. Contact info@sancarloscommunitygarden.com.

Sundays

Farmers market

Come out to Lewis Middle School for the Allied Gardens Farmers Market, featuring more than 100 locally sourced vendors.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Lewis Middle School, 5170 Greenbriar Ave. Contact agsundaymarket@gmail.com or visit bit.ly/2w7qNTz.