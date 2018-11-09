Calendar: Nov. 9 – Dec. 13, 2018

ONGOING EVENTS

‘Butterflies Are Free’

Through Nov. 11

The Lamplighter Theatre presents its rendition of Leonard Gershe’s 1969 play about a blind aspiring songwriter who falls in love with a free spirit in Manhattan. “Butterflies Are Free,” winner of the 1970 Tony for Best Stage Actress, is a touching and entertaining drama about finding one’s way in the world. Directed by George Bailey. Tickets are $22; students and military $19. 5915 Severin Drive. For tickets and show times, visit bit.ly/2OQsSsF.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Christopher Dale & Jackie Venson

Special house concert featuring 11-time San Diego Music Awards nominee Christopher Dale and Texas guitar sensation Jackie Venson. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. performance at 5972 Adobe Falls Road. $25 advance tickets available at bit.ly/2qobssZ. Guests are encouraged to bring a potluck item and their own beverages.

Youth Harmony Day Showcase

Harmony singing students join master barbershop quartets Fortunate Sons, The Newfangled Four and SoloVoice with a showcase performance to conclude Youth Harmony’s all-day workshop. 7 p.m. at Harvey Lewis Middle School, 5170 Greenbriar Ave. Tickets are free for students, $10 for adults. Buy at the door or at youthharmonysd.com.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Artist reception: ‘The Nature of Things’

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation (MTRP) is pleased to present a fine art exhibition featuring eight award-winning fabric artists: Judith Bender, Doria Goocher, Cuauhtémoc Q. Kish, Gillian Moss, Kathy Piper, Pamela Day Puckette, Heather Urquhart, and Lisa Yoder who are all part of the group named The Grateful Thread.

The Grateful Thread is a group of San Diego County art quilters who have been meeting for three years for the purpose of exhibiting their work. Previous exhibits have been at Gallery 21 in Spanish Village Art Center, Balboa Park and in Encinitas. Several members have shown nationally and internationally.



The group meets regularly to critique their work. The quilts cover a wide range of expression, both representational and abstract. The artists use surface design techniques such as hand dyeing, painting, silk screening, digital printing, photo transfer and embellishment.

This exhibit will be on display in the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery, 1 Junipero Serra Trail on Nov. 10–Dec. 7. The public is cordially invited to a reception at the Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2–4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 12

Oasis Tech Fair

San Diego Oasis hosts its sixth annual tech fair, which aims to addresses the needs of older adults in a rapidly changing digital world. Highlights of this year’s expo include a workshop on voice-activated devices, a briefing with local law enforcement on methods to prevent fraud and identity theft, and the always-popular “Ask the Experts” demo. Join volunteers from local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, who provide tech support and demos for older adults with questions about their personal tech tools. Lunch will be provided, and admission is free. 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. 5500 Grossmont Center Drive. To learn more or to register, go to bit.ly/oasistech.

Thursday, Nov. 15

‘8000M’ Through Nov. 18

The Moxie Theatre, in partnership with Golden Shards Productions, present “8000M” — a play from David Greig directed by Alice Cash. Follow the story of an exhibition team attempting to reach one of the world’s highest peaks and see their struggle to survive the harsh conditions together. Featuring a cast fresh off a sold-out run in New York City, “8000M” premieres for the first time in San Diego at the Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd. Tickets are $25 or $15 for students. For tickets and show times, visit bit.ly/8000MSD.

Friday, Nov. 16

Holiday Lighting Celebration

The city of Santee’s annual Holiday Lighting Celebration offers fun activities for children and adults, ranging from sledding down a hill made with actual snow, holiday crafts, face painting, shopping, food vendors and live music. The wintery ambiance will be heightened with a light dusting of snowflakes throughout the event and the presence of several oversized inflatable characters such as Snoopy, Olaf, Nemo and more. The free event starts at 5:30 p.m. with the pinnacle event — the lighting of the 20-foot tree — at 6:10 p.m. at Santee Trolley Square Shopping Center, 9884 Mission Gorge Road.

Sunday, Nov. 18

Alternative Christmas market

Join the La Mesa First United Methodist for an alternative Christmas market. This alternative market aims to share love with others, promote self-sufficiency, help the homeless, and support church mission work. Representatives from local and international nonprofits will be in attendance. 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. 4690 Palm Ave.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Aztecs For Life blood drive

San Diego State University and the American Red Cross are partnering to host the second annual Aztecs for Life blood drive. With the goal of collecting 400 pints of blood, multiple campus groups and associations have joined together to help organize the drive, recruit donors and volunteer time for the 10-hour blood drive. Associated Students, Student Housing, Arts Alive, Marching Aztecs and Pep Band, Athletics, and SDSU Alumni are among the organizations participating. 10 a.m.–8 p.m. at Viejas Arena, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 and use code: Aztecs.

Thursday, Nov. 29

‘She Kills Monsters’

Through Dec. 8

Grossmont College Theater Arts presents a play written by Qui Nguyen about a young woman who stumbles into a world of Dungeons & Dragons in order to search for the identity of her deceased sister, whom she didn’t get a chance to know. “She Kills Monsters,” directed by Jason Heil, is a comic romp into a world filled with fantasy, adventure, romance and more. Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1, 6, 7, 8 at 7:30 p.m.; matinees Dec. 1 and 8 at 2 p.m. at Grossmont Stagehouse Theatre, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon. For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/2RjhWWi.

Friday, Dec. 7

La Mesa Holiday in the Village

Through Dec. 8

La Mesa Holiday in the Village will once again be ringing in holiday cheer for everyone near and far. Friends and family will have the chance to take part in the free, festive fun with live music, cozy fires, dancing, craft vendors, food, and a kids area bigger than Santa’s toy shop. Come by ready to shop, dine, and bask in La Mesa’s joyful atmosphere as this honored tradition transforms the town into a Winter Wonderland for the whole family. To apply to be a vendor or more information, visit lamesavillageassociation.org or reach out to Katie Halvin at 619-458-5966.

Hanukkah Party and Celebration

A luncheon will be served at noon, which will include potato latkes and sufganiyot (jelly donuts). A concert and celebration at 12:30 p.m. with Deborah Davis, vocalist and instrumental musicians from of the Second Avenue Klezmer Group. They will play a variety of Yiddish, Hebrew, and traditional Jewish music. Lunch is a suggested donation of $4 for adults aged 60 and over and a fee of $7 for all others. The concert is free. At the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive.

Saturday, Dec. 8

A Merry Poppins Holiday Tea

Friends of East County Arts, Inc. is pleased to present A Merry Poppins Holiday Tea on Dec. 8, 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish Hall, 405 Ballard St., El Cajon. Every guest at the “Practically Perfect In Every Way” festive afternoon will be greeted with a glass of Champagne from “Poppins Pub” on arrival, delicious catered lunch, delectable desserts, and live entertainment provided by The Footnotes from Grossmont High School. There will be a “Poppins Mercantile,” where guests can purchase homemade limoncello, delicious cranberry-almond granola, various baked goods, cucumber melon salt scrub, and beautiful Christmas ornaments. Guests will also be able to participate in a silent auction and opportunity drawings. Tickets for the event are $50. Make reservations and pay online at friendsofecarts.org or contact Judy Moore at 619-442-2778 to make your reservations by phone.

Monday, Dec. 10

Arts for Learning: All About Jazz

College Avenue Center presents an educational program about the history and foundation of the music form of jazz. This program features guest artist, Rob Thorson and his trio. This informative and entertaining program will trace the story of jazz music through the years and play exciting music reflecting this diverse genre of music. This program is free. 1 p.m. at the College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive.

Friday, Dec. 14

Enchanted Village

Noah Homes presents an Enchanted Village complete with lit trees, magical cottages, live performers, a snow machine, interactive exhibits and more to entertain guests of all ages. All proceeds benefit adults with developmental disabilities. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 14–16 and Dec. 21–23, 4–8 p.m. at Noah Homes, 1256 Campo Road, Spring Valley. Adult tickets $14.99; children 3–12 $9.99; children 3 and under free. Tickets and information at enchantedvillage.org.