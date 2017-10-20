Calendar: Oct. 25–Nov. 16, 2017

WEDNESDAY Oct. 25

San Diego Oasis Distinguished Speaker Series: Stephen P. Cushman

Stephen Cushman will share his experience as a fourth-generation San Diegan and continuing his family’s tradition of service to the community having served on over 70 boards and commissions. Wine and cheese reception to start.

San Diego Oasis, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 269. 3:30–5 p.m. Cost is $35, register at SanDiegoOasis.org/classes.

FRIDAY Oct. 27

San Carlos Rec Center Halloween Carnival

Family-friendly event includes costume contest, bake walk, games, jumpers, laser tag and more!

Free event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the San Carlos Recreation Center, 6445 Lake Badin Ave. Call 619-527-3443 for more information.

Fall Festival

Family-friendly event features pony rides, petting zoo, inflatables, crafts, food and candy. Mission Church of the Nazarene, 4750 Mission Gorge Place, San Diego. 6–8 p.m. Free.

Lions Tigers & Bears Spooky Campover

Sleep under the stars with the rescued animals at Lions Tigers & Bears. This family-friendly event is a fundraiser benefitting the more than 60 animals at the sanctuary.

Lions Tigers & Bears, 24402 Martin Way, Alpine, California. 3 p.m. Oct. 27 to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. Cost is $50 adult, $35 child for members; $80 adult, $55 child for non-members. RSVP is required. Visit lionstigersandbears.org or call 619-659-8078 for tickets and reservations.

Grossmont Stagehouse Theatre presents ‘Tall Tales’

Grossmont College Theatre Troupe presents a night of Western-themed yarn, brought to life by American legends like Pecos Bill, Sally Ann Thunder and Big Mose. Show is for all ages and is part of Grossmont Theatre Troupe’s Elementary Outreach program.

Runs Oct. 27 and 28 at the Grossmont Stagehouse Theatre, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon at 7:30 p.m. Additional show on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. Cost is $10–$50. Visit bit.ly/2ymyrcU.

SATURDAY Oct. 28

Boulevard Boo! Parade

Family-friendly event, now in its 13th year, features Halloween floats, vintage cars, costumed characters, live music and more.

Parade starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of El Cajon Boulevard and Rolando Boulevard in Rolando and travels west to 60th Street. Event is free, however, limited grandstand seating is available for $20 adult, $10 child. Visit conta.cc/2xDtEzP.

Prescription Drug Take Back

San Diego Police Department Eastern Division will be hosting another Prescription Drug Take Back. Bring any of your old prescription medications and SDPD will collect them and dispose of them for you.

Easter Division is located at 9225 Aero Drive. Event is from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

TUESDAY Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat

Dress up your kids, yourself and your car for this Halloween event where the trick-or-treating is done in the parking lot of Mission Trails Church.

Starts at 5 p.m. at Mission Trails Church, 4880 Zion Ave.

WEDNESDAY Nov. 1

Mission Valley Planning Group meeting

The Mission Valley Planning Group is the community planning group for Mission Valley. The group is tasked with providing the city of San Diego recommendations for land use issues and development proposals in the area.

Noon in the Mission Valley Branch Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit collegeareabid.com/boo/.

SATURDAY Nov. 4

The Color Run Dream Tour

Color zones, giant unicorns, foam zones and more are all part of this unique run and exercise event at SDCCU Stadium.

Run starts at 9 a.m. at SDCCU Stadium, 9449 Friars Road. Tickets ate $39.99 for team members (teams are four or more) and $44.99 for individuals. Visit thecolorrun.com for more information.

MONDAY Nov. 6

Movie at College Avenue Center

College Avenue Center presents the film “The Hero” about a defense officer summoned by the King of Qin regarding his success in terminating three warriors, starring Sam Elliot.

College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, San Diego. 1 p.m.

Medicare presentation

Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will give a presentation on Medicare and give information on resources to help navigate the system and answer any questions.

College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, San Diego. 12:30 p.m.

TUESDAY Nov. 7

SDSU Jazz Ensemble with Matt Harris

SDSU School of Music and Dance presents a unique performance featuring guest artist Matt Harris , a devoted jazz educator, performer, and composer from the LA studio scene and co-director of Jazz Studies at California State Northridge.

SDSU Smith Recital Hall, San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive. 5–7 p.m. Cost is $20 general, $15 senior and military, $10 students. Visit bit.ly/2xv19t7.

WEDNESDAY Nov. 8

Navajo Community Planners meeting

Navajo Community Planners, Inc. is the community planning group for the Navajo neighborhoods of Allied Gardens, Grantville, Del Cerro and San Carlos. The group is tasked with providing the city of San Diego recommendations for land use issues and development proposals in the area.

6:30 p.m. at the Tifereth Israel Synagogue, 6660 Cowles Mountain Blvd. Visit navajoplanners.org for more information and meeting agendas.

Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic

Country music star Travis Tritt performs an intimate show with just his voice and guitar.

Nov. 8 and 9. Sycuan Casino, 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon, 8 p.m. Tickets $49–$59. Visit sycuan.com.

College Avenue Center iPhone Class

Learn to master all the functions on the iPhone, including setting up email accounts, connecting to the internet, downloading apps, taking and sharing pictures, and more. Registration is required.

College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, San Diego, 12:45 p.m.

FRIDAY Nov. 10

Medicare presentation

Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will give a presentation on Medicare and give information on resources to help navigate the system and answer any questions.

College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, San Diego, 12:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Nov. 15

College Avenue Center iPhone Class

Learn to master all the functions on the iPhone, including setting up email accounts, connecting to the internet, downloading apps, taking and sharing pictures, and more. Registration is required.

College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, San Diego, 12:45 p.m.

THURSDAY Nov. 16

San Diego Oasis Distinguished Speaker Series: Tom Karlo

Tom Karlo, general manager of KPBS, will share his insights into local news and his vision to make KPBS the most trusted source of serious journalism. Wine and cheese reception to start. At San Diego Oasis, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 269, 3:30–5 p.m. Cost is $35, register at SanDiegoOasis.org/classes.

College Avenue Center Art Show and Craft Fair

Exhibition of unique arts and crafts by College Avenue Center artists, including watercolors, drawings, knitting, photography and more.

College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, San Diego, 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.