Calendar: Sept. 14 – Oct. 11, 2018

Saturday, Sept. 15

Santee Bluegrass Festival

The city of Santee’s annual bluegrass festival returns with bands the Vulcan Mountain Boys and MohaviSoul. Proceeds from the evening will go towards subsidizing programs for seniors and low- and moderate-income families, park improvements and operating funds for the Santee Teen Center. Since its conception, the event has generated more than $250,000. Libations will be available for sampling from more than 35 restaurants, 20 breweries, and a dozen wineries. Tickets are $50 for general admission, or $35 for designated drivers. Go to bit.ly/SanteeBluegrass for tickets and information.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Artist reception: ‘Inspired Expressions’

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation (MTRPF) is pleased to present a fine art exhibition featuring seven award-winning artists: Pat Dispenziere, Deanna Ditzler, Joan Hansen, Elaine Harvey, Denise Strahm, Mark Wade and Cathryn Ward. The “Inspired Expressions” exhibit is a mix of watercolors, acrylic painting, photography and mixed-media artwork. The exhibit will be on display in the MTRP Visitor Center Art Gallery Sept. 15–Oct. 12. The public is cordially invited to a reception in honor of the artists on Sept. 16, 2–4 p.m.

Film discussion: ‘Dying Wish’

The Hemlock Society of San Diego presents a film and discussion on Voluntarily Stopping Eating and Drinking (VSED) at 1:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino del Rio South. The award-winning, 20-minute documentary, “Dying Wish,” will be shown. This film chronicles the journey of an 80-year-old retired surgeon with end-stage cancer, on hospice, who chooses to stop eating and drinking with the support of his friend and fellow physician. After the film, Dr. Bob Uslander will speak about VSED. Several family members of people who have watched family members participate in the VSED process will also speak. This program is free as is the ample parking. Visit HemlockSocietySanDiego.org.

Monday, Sept. 17

Film discussion: ‘Finding Your Feet’

Everyone deserves a second dance! Richard Loncraine’s frisky, bouncy little charmer of a film features a crackerjack British cast headed by Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall, Celia Imrie, David Hayman and Joanna Lumley. A snooty suburbanite (Imelda Staunton) discovers her husband’s long-running affair and leaves her posh mansion to stay with her eccentric, free-spirited older sister (Celia Imrie) in a cluttered North London flat. Discussion with Ralph De Lauro follows film. 1 p.m. at College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free. Visit jfssd.org.

Friday, Sept. 21

Bernie Katz and Tommy Gannon

Popular songs and Broadway music performed on vocals and piano. 12:30 p.m. at College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free. Visit jfssd.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Film on the Fringe: ‘Chappaquiddick’

John Curran’s searing account of corruption in America. The film focuses on the tragic 1969 incident when Senator Ted Kennedy (Jason Clarke) careened off a bridge and left Mary Jo Kopechne to drown. The scandal haunted him for decades. With Kate Mara, Ed Helms and Bruce Dern. Discussion after the film. 1 p.m. at Oasis Lifelong Learning Center, Suite 325, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa. Cost is $8. For information, call 619-881-6262.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Sukkah Fiesta

A binational celebration commemorating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot will feature mariachi music, a gourmet Mexican meal, speakers from the Tijuana chapter of the Women’s International Zionist Organization, who will discuss the Jewish community south of the border and special guest Cantor Hanan Leberman, a resident of Jerusalem who has performed throughout Europe. Sukkah Fiesta is sponsored by Tifereth Israel Sisterhood. The free event is open to all and begins at 5:30 p.m. at Tifereth Israel Synagogue is at 6660 Cowles Mountain Blvd. Tickets are $20, or $10 for children under 13 years old. Reservations can be made online at bit.ly/2wJXXHM or by calling 619-697-6001.

Friday, Sept. 28

Food2Soil Composting Project

Food2Soil will host a free composting workshop 8:30–10:30 a.m. at the San Carlos Community Garden, 6460 Boulder Lake Ave. Food2Soil is a collective of chefs, farmers, students, teachers, entrepreneurs and innovators designing a people-powered, community-centered solution to food waste. Food2Soil offers a weekly pickup of kitchen scraps for its member businesses. Individuals and households interested in joining the drop-off program can sign up online at dropoff.food2soil.net. For more information, please contact sarah@inikasmallearth.org.

‘The Great Broadway Musical: The show, the stories, and the music’

Entertainer extraordinaire Jacquelyne Silver has been connected to the entertainment industry for years. Silver has worked with many famous musicians including Leonard Bernstein and has performed at many venues including Carnegie Hall. She will perform a musical journey sharing both her music and stories from her distinguished career. 12:30 p.m. at College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Free. Visit jfssd.org.

Oktoberfest

Through Sept. 30

La Mesa Oktoberfest returns Sept. 28–30 to the avenues of the La Mesa Village. An all-ages event that draws over 100,000 people from across San Diego for three days of fun, music, delectable food, and of course, beer! The community of La Mesa has joined together to revive the festival by bringing back elements of time-honored favorites as well as introducing new interactive and immersive experiences for attendees to enjoy. Activities include traditional games and music, speakers and demonstrations, a children’s carnival, food and a craft beer and spirit garden, as well as a vendor market. 4–10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit lamesaoktoberfest.org.

Saturday, Sept. 29

‘Mickey & Worm’

Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 7

Dinner theater show about best pals and partners in shady deals, gambling and grifting. Mickey is a failed boxer who took a fall for a big payoff. Worm is the brains to Mickey’s brawn. Dinner includes one drink, salad, veal or eggplant parmesan, pasta, garlic bread and dessert. 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge 168, 7430 Jackson Drive. Cost is $50, tickets and info at bit.ly/2NVhjjK.

Kidz Bop Live!

The ultimate family concert experience “sung by kids for kids.” 6 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive. Tickets are $25, available through ticketmaster.com.



Thursday, Oct. 4

‘Coco’

Latinx Heritage Month at Grossmont College presents this Outdoor Family Movie Night, featuring “Coco,” the 2017 Acadamy Award-winning animated film inspired by the Day of the Dead holiday. 7 p.m. on the east lawn of the Learning & Technology Center of Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Gardening 101 Workshop

Every Saturday in October

San Diego Master Gardeners and San Carlos Community Garden will offer four hands-on workshops to teach participants how to have a healthy, productive garden. Topics include planning a garden, healthy soil, composting, planting layout, starting from seed, transplanting, beneficial insects and what to do about pests, appropriate water use, harvesting and more. Cost is $20 for all four classes and free for anyone who leases a garden plot in September or October. 9–11:30 a.m. at the San Carlos Community Garden, 6460 Boulder Lake Ave. Space is limited. Sign up by sending an email to info@sancarloscommunitygarden.com .

San Diego Humane Society Fur Ball

San Diego Humane Society’s 32nd annual Fur Ball is a dog-friendly evening that includes exquisite dining, live music, raffle drawings, live and silent auctions and much more — all to raise money for the animals in our community and fund vital programs and services of San Diego Humane Society. Nearly 300 dogs and 600 people are expected to attend the annual gala. The event features a cocktail reception attended by people and dogs dressed in their finest attire; dinner and wine selections created by Chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille; and live and silent auctions featuring fabulous prizes. 6–11 p.m. at the San Diego Humane Society, 5500 Gaines St. Cost is $350 for Silver Tickets, $550 for Gold; tickets available at bit.ly/2CqvyeU.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Sunset Yoga in the Garden

Every Sunday in October

In partnership with CorePower Yoga La Mesa, the San Carlos Community Garden will host a free yoga series every Sunday in October. Participants will enjoy instructor-led yoga, 5–6 p.m. in the San Carlos Community Garden, 6460 Boulder Lake Ave. No experience necessary. Yoga mats available (or bring your own).

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Grossmont College Career Expo

Grossmont College’s 40th annual Career Expo is organized and coordinated by the Grossmont College Career Center and Student Employment Services Programs. The expo’s primary goal is to introduce students and community members to employment and career opportunities in the San Diego area. Career Expo also provides an informal setting for employers to interact with Grossmont College degree and certificate program coordinators, faculty and staff. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. in the Main Quad on campus, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon. Registration is free. Visit bit.ly/2zKryET or call 619-644-7612.