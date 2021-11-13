By MICHELLE IRWIN

Well, can you believe it? We have been in session for 10 weeks! Our teachers are planning rigorous and relevant lessons for our students each day.

Our students are engaged not only in academics but also school life. Our students have created a variety of clubs that are open to any Henry student. Some of the clubs are:

Black Student Union

GSA Club

Patriot Younglife Club

Journalism Club

Aquaponics Club

Circle of Friends Club

Greenpeace Club

Mock Trail Club

Community Service Club

Amnestty International Club

Photography Club

Surfrider Club

This is just a handful of clubs that we offer. Along with clubs, we also offer Academic Labs (tutoring sessions) for students Mondays through Thursdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the library. Any student can access these Academic Labs to get support from our teachers and students from our Link Crew.

Henry Robotics Team

Congratulations to the PHHS Patribots FIRST Robotics team, whose robot placed second at Battle of the Border. Battle at the Border has served as Southern California’s largest off-season Robotics Competition.

The Patribots who competed in the Battle at the Border tournament at Cathedral Catholic High School are drivers Justin Lemmon and Joseph Arzillo who dominated the field during the first four matches, breaking records both in scoring and climbing. However, the team was defeated in the fifth qualifying match losing their first-place ranking. Programmer Benjamin Broudy worked quickly to test, diagnose, and prepare the robot for finals.

We are so proud of you!

Academic League Competition for NJROTC

Under the direction of Commander Wever and First Sergenet Steverson, the Henry NJROTC won Academic League Competition at Mira Mesa High School on Oct. 13.

Charger Grant for Henry

Congratulations to our Head Football Coach, JT Sullivan, who was selected Coach of the Week by the LA Chargers. Coach Sullivan earned $1,000 for our football team. Way to Go Patriots!

Cal Coast Cares Grant

Congratulations to science teacher Lara Dickens! We are pleased to share that the Cal Coast Cares Foundation has selected Lara Dickens to receive an Educator Grant in the amount of $2,000. Lara plans to use this funding for our Aquaponics Club.

The Educator’s Grant program provides monetary support to the local educational community to fund learning opportunities for students in the STREAM subject categories of science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and mathematics. Cal Coast Cares Foundation is proud to award over $43,000 in educator grants this year.

Please remember to visit the Patrick Henry website for up to date information about our school and district at patrickhenryhs.net. On behalf of the Patrick Henry High School Faculty, we want to thank you for being our partner in education so we can ensure all students graduate with integrity, purpose, and options.

— Michelle Irwin is principal of Patrick Henry High School.