SAN DIEGO (Sept. 9, 2022) –All over the counter or prescription medicine, vitamins, vaccines, health products, treatments, or procedures you’ve ever used required clinical trials.

San Diegans are invited to learn more about why clinical trials matter and the benefits of participation at the upcoming Journey to Better Health | AWARE for All – San Diego, a free community event. The event is hosted by The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP), an independent nonprofit advocating for clinical trial education and participation, on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the San Diego Scottish Rite Event Center (1985 Camino Del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108) in Mission Valley.

Local clinical trial participants and healthcare professionals will take part in a panel discussion and exhibiting organizations will provide information and resources on clinical trials and research. Plus, attendees will be provided the opportunity to:

Learn what clinical research is and its role in public health

Understand the benefits, risks, and safeguards in place to protect study volunteers

Receive information about how to find clinical trial research opportunities

Meet local healthcare professionals and research participants

Get a free memory screening (courtesy of Sharp Research Institute) and health information from various local organizations

“We’re inviting the community to hear directly from San Diegans who have participated in clinical trials and the doctors who have led them,” said CISCRP’s Senior Director of Marketing, Communication and Education, Joan A. Chambers. “From the latest health advances to the medicines lining shelves at pharmacies, we so often take for granted what we have access to. This event helps people take control of their health and the opportunities for treatments that may be available to you and others now or in the future.”

Hispanics and Latinos make up about 19% of the U.S. population, but only 13% of the participants in clinical trials. AWARE for All – San Diego aims to reduce these health disparities by providing resources, the opportunity to ask questions, and a foundational education about clinical research for underrepresented patient communities.

The growing list of participating organizations providing resources and/or screenings includes Alzheimer’s Association, American Liver Foundation, Community Health Improvement Partners, Excel Research, Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Liver Foundation, Pacific Research Network, San Diego County Immunization Unit, Sepsis Alliance, Sharp Research Center, The Scleroderma Foundation of California, VA San Diego Medical Center and Velocity Clinical Research. Healthcare organizations interesting in exhibiting or hosting a health screening at AWARE for All can email awareforall@ciscrp.org.

For more information or to register to the free event, visit https://bit.ly/afa-sd. Attendees will also receive complimentary refreshments and a boxed dinner. Follow CISCRIP on Facebook (C.I.S.C.R.P.), Twitter (@CISCRP), Instagram (@ciscrp) and LinkedIn (CISCRP).

About The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP)

The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation Inc.’s core mission is to provide accessible, relevant, useful, high-quality educational resources, programs, and services that increase awareness and understanding of the clinical research process; recognize and appreciate the unprecedented gift of participation in clinical trials; enhance and enrich the participation experience for patients and their families; and promote engagement and partnership between clinical research professionals, patients, and the public. For more information, visit ciscrp.org.

About Journey to Better Health | AWARE for All

AWARE for All is a free clinical research education program that includes free health screenings, informational exhibits that feature community groups and research centers, local physician and patient speakers, and a reception to honor clinical research participants. AWARE for All events are hosted five times per year in communities around the globe.

Media Contacts

J. Walcher Communications

Olivia Stafford/ Sandy Young

olivia@jwalcher.com/ sandy@jwalcher.com, 619-295-7140