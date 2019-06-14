San Carlos resident Shor Masori graduated from Grossmont College with an Associate Arts degree on June 5 — one day before he received his high school diploma from Grossmont Middle High School. Masori, like all Grossmont Middle High students took a mix of college and high school classes his junior and senior year and also had high enough Advanced Placement test scores to earn him the credits he needed to pull off the unusual stunt of receiving a college degree before getting a high school diploma, albeit by one day. He graduated both schools with honors. In the fall, the high achiever will take his talents to UC Berkeley where he plans on studying — fittingly — for a double major in psychology and political science.